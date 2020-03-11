Lockheed Martin completes the delivery of the first antenna panels for long-range discrimination radar – Defense Blog

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency UU. (MDA) and Lockheed Martin announced Tuesday that the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) is closer to delivery.

According to a recent service press release, MDA has completed the delivery of the first ten antenna panels to Clear, Alaska, which will form the first of the two sets of radar antennas in the system. Lockheed Martin continues to successfully achieve all program milestones while working to deliver the radar to the MDA in 2020.

The system will serve as a critical sensor within the MDA's layered defense strategy to protect the American homeland from ballistic missile attacks.

The two sets of radar antennas will consist of a total of 20 panels, each approximately 27 feet tall, measuring approximately four stories high and wide. Temporary structures have been assembled in front of the radar facilities to ensure that the panels are installed on time, regardless of weather conditions. The installation and integration of the radar system began last year and will be followed by the transition to the trial period.

More than 66% of the technical requirements of the program have already been verified at the Lockheed Martin Solid State Radar Integration Site (SSRIS). “We rely on our product due to the extensive tests we have been able to perform at SSRIS in recent years with production hardware and tactical software. We have successfully reduced a large amount of risk to ensure the deployment of this critical capacity as planned in 2020, "says Chandra Marshall, director of the missile surveillance and space surveillance radar programs at Lockheed Martin.

In 2018, LRDR reached Technical Readiness Level 7 using a "subarray,quot; radar building block based on scalable and modular gallium nitride, which provides advanced performance and increased efficiency and reliability to control constantly evolving threats. Scale versions of the LRDR technology will be used for future radar programs, including Aegis Ashore Japan, recently designated AN / SPY-7 (V) 1, Canadian Surface Fighter and the F-110 Frigate program in Spain.

LRDR combines proven solid-state radar (SSR) technologies with proven ballistic missile defense algorithms, all based on an open architecture platform capable of meeting future growth. The system will provide threat acquisition, monitoring and discrimination data 24 hours a day to allow defense systems to block and face ballistic missile threats.