Liverpool knocked out in the Champions League: Jan Oblak stars as Adrian's mistake is costly | Soccer news

Jan Oblak kept Atlético de Madrid in dispute

Liverpool versus Atlético de Madrid: it was a clash of styles, a clash of systems and a clash of attitudes on how the game should be played.

But amidst these broader and contrasting ideas about soccer, practiced by coaches Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone, it was the individual performances of the two goalkeepers at Anfield on Wednesday night that had a major impact on the outcome. .

At one extreme, Atlético's Jan Oblak underscored his reputation as one of the best shooters in the world. On the other hand, Adrian simply highlighted how much Liverpool misses Alisson when he's not there.

Yes, Oblak was hit by the first half header from Gini Wijnaldum and he couldn't do much to avoid Roberto Firmino's short-range follow-up ending in overtime. But he also made nine saves in the night.

There was a complete stop to steer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's path through the greasy, rain-soaked surface. There was the blank reaction saves to deny Wijnaldum and Firmino. And there was the nimble block to avoid a low shot by Sadio Mane.

"Oblak made some great stops," said a sad Jordan Henderson after the final whistle. He kept Atlético in dispute, and in the extra time, they were able to capitalize with the help of a goal error by Adrian.

Just 167 seconds after Firmino seemed to have sent Liverpool to the quarterfinals, Adrian distorted a direct pass to Joao Félix, who tied Marcos Llorente to score from a distance. Adrian, who had slipped as he prepared to dive to save, could only shake the mud off the studs as the Atlético players celebrated wildly with the draw on.

Adrián slipped when he tried to save Atlético's first goal

Liverpool has been stung by the goalkeeper's mistakes in this competition before. Those mistakes by Lauris Karius in the 2018 final will not be forgotten. And perhaps that context encourages the observer to look for more flaws of Adrián in Atlético's second and third objectives.

Was Adrian partially neglected or misplaced for Llorente's second long-range low shot? Should he have rushed towards Alvaro Morata to reduce the angle when he was hit at his nearby post by the third?

The extent of Adrian's contribution will be discussed in the coming days, and with Alisson injured outside Monday's Merseyside derby, the spotlight will remain on Liverpool's substitute keeper.

But Atlético de Madrid, prepared to defend in his pragmatic and rigid 4-4-2 by Simeone, did not have a single shot at the target in the first half and only managed six in the full 120 minutes. However, they found the network three times.

Alvaro Morata scores Atlético's third

"We saw all the goals that we hit, we shouldn't hit these kinds of goals," Klopp said later. "Any mistake or lack of concentration can cost you," added Henderson, his mind clearly on that pass out of place for Atlético's vital first.

Later, at his press conference, Klopp insisted on defending his goalkeeper. "We didn't blame him for a second. He's saved us in so many moments since he was here. He's had super performances. This goal didn't help, but that's how it is."

"It had an impact, but it was a goal. We conceded two more goals after that. We did not score the goals. There were many reasons why we failed."

In fact, any goalkeeper mistake stands out much more than mistakes made by teammates further up the field. But although Liverpool's finale could have been more efficient, the quality of their performance against one of the best defensive teams in the world was of the highest level.

And Alisson's absence only adds a feeling of 'what if' to this frustrating departure.

"Liverpool have put a lot into that performance and it was a very good performance," former Liverpool midfielder Neil Mellor said on Sky Sports News. "They created opportunity after opportunity. Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and he proved it tonight."

"The best goalkeeper in the world was missing for Liverpool and they missed him tonight. I think that was the big difference. Liverpool would miss Alisson. If he were in goal, would Liverpool have progressed?"

It is a question that can never be answered and that could annoy Liverpool fans in the coming weeks.