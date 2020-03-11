Liverpool 2 – 3 To Madrid

Liverpool are out of the Champions League after a dramatic 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, which eliminated them 4-2 on aggregate after extra time.

After Georginio Wijnaldum's first game, Roberto Firmino's overtime goal seemed to have put Jurgen Klopp's team in the quarterfinals, but Marcos Llorente changed all that.

The substitute took advantage of a bad shot by Adrian in the 97th minute to stun Anfield and then added a second soon after to leave Liverpool needing two goals. Instead, substitute teammate Álvaro Morata added a third goal for Atlético to expel the defending European champions from the competition.

It was an extraordinary result for Diego Simeone's team who, despite their high-quality defense, were outmatched for much of the night by the fugitive Premier League leaders.

The 30-year wait for that title will soon come to an end, but Liverpool's control over it has ended.

Player Ratings Liverpool: Adrian (4), Alexander-Arnold (7), Gómez (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Henderson (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (8), Wijnaldum (8), Salah (6), Firmino (7), Mane (6). Subs: Milner (6), Origi (6), Minamino (6). Atletico Madrid: Oblak (8), Trippier (6), Savic (7), Felipe (8), Renan Lodi (6), Koke (6), Saul (6), Partey (8), Correa (6), Felix (7 ), Costa (6). Subs: Llorente (8), Vrsaljko (6), Morata (6). Party man: Marcos Llorente

How Liverpool was Knocked Out

Liverpool knew they had a big task on their hands when it came to this, but so did the Anfield crowd and there was a raucous atmosphere at the start when the drizzle fell.

It didn't take long for Atlético to remind everyone how precarious the champions' current position was when Diego Costa shot a long distance from the near post after just 14 seconds.

But Liverpool soon came into their rhythm and dominated possession in the first half with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both combined to get shots.

Even before the opening goal, the best weapon seemed to be the overload on the right wing where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was enjoying alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While the constant stream of crossings from the full back was repelled by Atletico's defense, they could do nothing to prevent Oxlade-Chamberlain from finding Wijnaldum at the end of the half.

The Dutch midfielder was one of the architects of Liverpool's memorable return against Barcelona last season and there was nothing Jan Oblak could do to stop his powerful header.

Liverpool players celebrate Gini Wijnaldum's first half goal against Atlético de Madrid



Liverpool's recent form has been problematic having lost their last three games away from home and only edged West Ham and Bournemouth here, but Anfield transforms into nights like this.

All rigging was applauded. Every indiscretion of the opposition, often courtesy of Costa, was booed. But even with the momentum on his side, the tie was at stake.

A passage from the game revealed that a lot early in the second half. First, Oblak denied Firmino on one end before Joao Félix tested Adrian on the other.

Halfway through the half, Liverpool thought they had the tie advantage when Andrew Robertson headed for Salah's deflected shot, but the ball went out of the bar again.

The attacks kept coming and Costa had been replaced by Llorente, much to Anfield's delight, Simeone's side seemed to have no way of relieving the pressure.

Team news Liverpool made two changes to the team that beat Bournemouth over the weekend with Andrew Robertson returning to replace James Milner on the left side and captain Jordan Henderson recovering from injury to take Fabinho's place in midfield. Atlético turned to Diego Costa with the former Chelsea striker awarded for the first time since November. Alvaro Morata dropped to the bench. Kieran Trippier continued on the right side after missing the first leg in Madrid, while Joao Félix was also in a position to start up front.

But the clock was ticking and Klopp, aware of the risk, withdrew the excellent Oxlade-Chamberlain in favor of James Milner. Still, the odds continued to fall to Liverpool.

Mane could have removed the roof of the Kop if his air kick had found the net with five minutes remaining. Salah was about to do the same, but he also exploded on the bar.

This was a dominant display, but the decisive blow seemed to come briefly from Atlético when Saúl Niguez headed home in halftime with a free-kick from the left.

Saul was offside, though it took the bench a while to figure it out, and Anfield breathed again as the crowd prepared for overtime.

Wijnaldum, like so many times, was the driving force behind the second goal. After forcing another save from Oblak himself, he switched off the right wing and crossed perfectly towards Firmino.

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 up early in extra time



The Brazilian saw his header return from the post, but the ball went down very well for him on the rebound and he showed composure to place his first goal at Anfield since April.

It seemed to be that, but Adrian's mistake dramatically changed the mood.

The goalkeeper, instead of the injured Alisson, hit Joao Félix directly and when he fed Llorente, the substitute was able to score low in the far corner of the net.

Llorente celebrates his first goal on an incredible night at Anfield



Liverpool regrouped, but then received the hammer blow when Morata, right on the field, cleared and faced off for Llorente to brilliantly finish past Adrian once again.

Klopp could hardly believe what he was witnessing, as suddenly his team needed two goals with only 15 minutes remaining and try, since even the first one would not come.

Instead, with hope lost, Morata rushed into halftime to complete the switch at night as Atlético completed a scandalous 3-2 victory to progress. Anfield still applauded his team on the final whistle, but this was a landslide defeat.

Whats Next?

Liverpool go to Everton in Monday night football, while Atlético go to Athletic Bilbao at 3pm on Sunday in La Liga.

