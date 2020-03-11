Lithuania fights the information war while celebrating its independence anniversary | Europe

On March 11, a holiday commemorates the day the new The democratically elected Lithuanian Parliament declared its independence in 1990, catalyzing the collapse of the Soviet Union.

At noon on Wednesday in the Independence Square of the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, the crowds gathered for the celebration of "Freedom,quot; when the three Baltic flags were raised, before marching through the government district.

%MINIFYHTML784867a116c955ee08807dff2b00b1c211% %MINIFYHTML784867a116c955ee08807dff2b00b1c212%

Thirty years after independence, Lithuania continues to fight for freedom of information, as civic legislation and initiatives are established to counter the false news of Russian state television and social networks.

Russian misinformation is nothing new for Lithuania or its Baltic neighbors, Latvia and Estonia.

"It never really ceased after the end of the Soviet Union. But there was a significant pause before 2004, when the three Baltic states joined NATO," says Monika Hanley, a researcher at the Center for Strategic Communications Excellence (StratCom), A NATO organization based in Riga, Latvia, which monitors and publishes reports about Russian misinformation.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, false stories became "much more aggressive,quot; He says Lukas Andriukaitis, associate editor in the Digital Forensic Research Laboratory at the Atlantic Council.

Typical narratives portray the Baltic countries as failed states that have fared worse since they left the Soviet Union, or as Nazi supporters that oppress the Russian population.

Andriukaitis monitors Russian disinformation in the Baltic countries, particularly on the presence of NATO in the region.

"Every week we see new narratives," he says, describing a recent history of Russia, which alleges a large-scale military exercise of NATO in Europe. "2020 defender"will cause the coronavirus to spread rapidly throughout Europe.

#Lithuania It broke the Soviet ice and regained independence exactly 30 years ago! Our freedom will prosper #March 11th pic.twitter.com/XonrkFWPvl – Linas Kojala (@LinasKojala) March 11, 2020

Piracy is another concern.

When Russian operatives entered the online news platform again Kas vyksta Kaune, they published a new story about the United States plans to move nuclear weapons to Lithuania. They sent fake emails that purported to be from well-known journalists to Lithuanian officials, looking for an official comment on the fake story, and even a fake tweet from the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, "congratulating,quot; the Lithuanian president for News.

Back in Russia, history circulated widely through social media channels.

The goal, says Elina Lange.Ionatamishvili, a senior expert at Stratcom, is to create chaos.

"It seeks to create distrust between citizens and their government, move away from Russia's approach and portray Russia in a positive light," she says.

The & # 39; Elves & # 39; versus trolls

A fast-growing counter-information initiative in Lithuania is the so-called Elves, a flexible network of more than 3,000 anonymous volunteers who spend their free time dismantling the information campaigns of Russian trolls.

"They can be mathematicians, chemistry experts, linguists,quot; says Vaidas Saldziunas, defense correspondent in Delfi, a Baltic media outlet that collaborates with the elves.

The group formed in 2014 after the conflict in eastern Ukraine when the threat of Russian information war in the West it became one of the main concerns of the international community.

"People thought, what can they do to prevent the same from happening here," says Saldziunas.

Another counter-disinformation project is the Demaskuok website.

Also known as Debunk.eu, it is formed by a collaboration of military, journalists and civil society, funded by Google Digital News Innovation Fund and Delfi.

Using an analytical tool driven by multiple artificial intelligence algorithms, it scans approximately 30,000 articles per day from more than 1,000 sources against a database of triggering words and narratives.

Elves and fact verifiers verify the articles and identify possible false narratives. The marked content is then reviewed by journalists from a variety of media and elves can take additional measures, including vigorous discrediting.

"If we expose the source of misinformation, there is a good chance that people will realize that they cannot be trusted," says Saldziunas.

Alberto Alemanno, EU law and regulation professor at HEC Paris, He says the impact of the initiative is "limited given the scale and nature of the misinformation."

Another consideration, he says, is the formation of beliefs. One 2017 study shows that correcting misinformation does not change people's political perceptions.

Internal weaknesses

The lack of a "clear,quot; criterion used by discrediting initiatives across Europe leaves room for error, says Alemanno.

The weakness of official counter-disinformation efforts was highlighted by UE vs Desinfo, the internal effort to combat EU online disinformation. In March 2018, the site removed articles from the Dutch media after mislabelling it as misinformation, which generated criticism in the Netherlands.

One article was poorly translated by people who do not speak Dutch in a Ukrainian NGO, while another was a satire mistakenly taken to the letter.

Alemanno, who complained about the anti-counterfeit news initiative to the EU internal control body, says: "It was worrisome that those people or organizations that might have been blacklisted did not have the opportunity to request a review, despite of the risk of great damage to reputation. " The situation has not really improved. "

Lithuania has a growing number of legal tools to combat the alleged sources of misinformation.

The country's Radio and Television Commission has fined and discontinued Russian television channels, such as Planet RTR and Sputnik, backed by the Kremlin, for using false information to falsely represent historical events or incite hatred.

Authorities can also order electronic communications providers, such as servers, to close for 48 hours without a court order if they are used to launch a & # 39; cyber incident & # 39 ;, including a misinformation attack.

Academics and journalists said these measures will not really address the problem of Russian propaganda. "Any attempt to limit the scope can be challenged by more subtle forms of online communication," says Alemanno.

While many states have emphasized technical solutions, the teaching of media literacy, the ability to distinguish between credible and false information is more effective, says Hanley.

Finland has had remarkable success in this regard.

In 2014, the government designed a public school curriculum that gives young children lessons in critical thinking, data verification and information interpretation. The Nordic nation tops the list of 35 European countries considered the most resistant to misinformation, according to 2019 Media Literacy Index.

Although there have been attempts to highlight the importance of media literacy in Lithuania, which ranks 19th in the index, the concept is not widespread. Andriukaitis of the Atlantic Council recognizes the need for greater education in media literacy. This week he will give workshops on the verification of sources of information for schoolchildren.

"Misinformation can never be completely stopped unless all data is leaked, which is quite impossible, and that should not happen, in most opinions. The idea of ​​having some kind of global truth authority defeats the purpose of a free society, "says Hanley. "Social resilience is key."