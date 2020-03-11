Lions finish the coaching staff by 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

The Detroit Lions announced their coaching staff for the 2020 season on Monday, including five new hires.

Tyrone McKenzie assumes the position of linebackers coach after spending the 2018-19 seasons as an internal linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans. Tony Carter has been hired as a defensive assistant, Morris Henry and Tom Kanavy are new assistant strength and conditioning trainers, and Ty Warren joins the team as part of the William Clay Ford minority coach assistance program.

Detroit also announced three promotions: Josh Schuler was transferred to strength and head conditioning coach after originally joining the team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Steve Gregory was promoted to defensive coach and Ben Johnson to closed-wing coach.

The Lions had previously announced other staff additions, such as defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

