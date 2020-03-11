Liam Marshall is committed to Wigan Warriors until at least 2023 | Rugby League News





Liam Marshall has scored 62 attempts in 76 appearances for Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall has signed a contract extension with Wigan Warriors to keep him at DW Stadium until 2023, with the option of extending the agreement for another year.

Marshall already scored five attempts in six appearances this season for the Adrian Lam team, and his form earned him a call to the England Knights team last week.

The 23-year-old made his Wigan debut against Leigh Centurions in March 2017 and has made 62 attempts at 76 appearances for his hometown club.

Marshall was named Wigan Warriors Youth Player of the Year in 2017 and after fighting an ACL injury, he has established himself as a key figure in the plans of head coach Adrian Lam.

Lam said: "At 23, Liam's best years as a player are yet to come and we are excited to realize his full potential.

"The season started extremely well, and with more hard work I don't think it's too far from the England team."

"He is a great finisher, one of the best we have in the Super League and he has improved in his full game in recent seasons to some extent. I am delighted that he has agreed to new terms with the club."

Marshall is also looking to the future after a promising start to his career at the DW stadium.

"I feel at home here and I have been lucky enough to have made many memories with a Cherry and White shirt; I hope there are many more to come," he said.

"I am enjoying my rugby and I am learning a lot from Adrian (Lam) and the coaching staff and I am determined to continue improving and building in recent seasons."