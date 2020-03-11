Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks's romance get "serious,quot; – In their relationship!

It seems that the relationship of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks is becoming more and more serious, all the time keeping the romance secret from the public. After his high profile marriage with Miley Cyrus, the actor now seems to want as much privacy as possible when it comes to his love life.

Liam and Gabriella were caught together for the first time in Australia in December and a couple of months later, they are still strong.

%MINIFYHTMLea0084f392434a776b1a7c05d49c428b11% %MINIFYHTMLea0084f392434a776b1a7c05d49c428b12%

In addition, about two weeks ago, they also brought their romance to Los Angeles since they were seen at The Ivy restaurant!

Now, a source close to them tells HollywoodLife that ‘Things between Liam and Gabriella are becoming more serious since their date in The Ivy with their brothers and some of their close friends. Liam was able to see how well he fit in with his loved ones and totally fit. He could see the serious potential with Gabby and is very open to see where things go in the long term. "

They went on to say that ‘One of the things Liam really likes about her is that she lets him be himself and doesn't put any pressure on their relationship. She lets things happen organically and doesn't seem to have any expectations, which is really liberating. It allows things to flow naturally to them and has brought them even closer. "

What makes it even more surprising that they are so serious with each other is that they both started dating each other after dating serious relationships!

However, the source emphasized that it happened naturally and that it may be due to the fact that they have friends in common in Sydney, so their lives mixed together "without problems."

Ad

The source also told the site that they wanted to take things easy and see each other casually, so it is "funny,quot; that the exact opposite is happening.



Post views:

0 0