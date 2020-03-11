Leeds Rhinos striker Cameron Smith signs a new three-year contract | Rugby League News





Cameron Smith has committed his future with Leeds

Leeds Rhinos has signed rising star Cameron Smith for a new three-year contract that will keep him in Headingley until at least the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old striker made his Super League debut for Rhinos as a teenager in 2016 and has become a regular on the side of Richard Agar this season.

Rhinos rugby director Kevin Sinfield said: "We are delighted to have agreed to a new long-term contract with Cameron.

"I think it's great news for us and also Super League to keep one of our best young players in our competition."

"Cameron worked incredibly hard during the preseason and is really thriving under the leadership of Richard Agar.

"He has been one of the many young players featured on our side at the beginning of the season and deserves this new agreement."

Leeds has had an impressive start to the season and is second in the Super League, having won four of his five games to date, and Smith is willing to play his part in his future success.

Smith, who joined Leeds from school, said: "It's great to have my new contract resolved.

"Leeds has been my only club and, as a group, we want to try to achieve something special here."

Rhinos play Catalans on Saturday in Perpignan.