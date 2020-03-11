LeBron James sings "Happy Birthday,quot; to teammate Anthony Davis in hilarious video

Everyone likes to get special treatment on their birthday, even if they are a championship-winning NBA star. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the best goals when LeBron recently serenaded Anthony singing "Happy Birthday,quot; while they were inside the Lakers team locker room.

Not many people (other than his family and close friends) can say that they made LeBron James sing happily, but now Anthony Davis can happily say that he is one of them. The two NBA stars, who are also Los Angeles Lakers teammates, recently showed how cute their friendship is off the court.

LeBron recently posted a video of himself singing an enthusiastic interpretation of "happy birthday,quot; to Anthony, who seemed adorably surprised and grateful for the gesture. LeBron gave everything he had, singing "Happy birthday, AD … happy birthday, buddy … happy birthday, my boy-to-a-a-a-y-y boy,quot; in his lungs.

Anthony is now officially 27 years old and LeBron made sure to announce his little brother's birthday with the classic song.

This moment between the two stars is likely to be very different from what is reported to take place soon in their upcoming games. According to multiple reports, the NBA is seriously considering banning all audience members from future NBA games in response to the coronavirus outbreak and to ensure that both fans and players are as safe as possible.

Initially, LeBron didn't want to play without fans being present, but he soon changed his mind once cases of the virus in the United States began to grow.

