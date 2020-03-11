LeBron James recoils by refusing to play in empty arenas | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has stepped back in his previous statement that he would not play in an empty arena if the teams were forced to keep fans out due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Well, it's fun, because when they asked me the question, would you play without fans? I had no idea that there was actually a conversation behind closed doors about the particular virus," James told reporters on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I would be very disappointed if I didn't have the fans, because that's what I play for. I play for my family. I play for my fans. They say nobody could come to the game if they decide to go to that place." point.

"Then, I would be disappointed by that. But at the same time, you have to listen to people who are aware of what is happening. And if they feel that it is the best for the safety of the players, the security of the franchise, the security of the league to order that, then we all listen to them. "

James, whose Lakers are the best 49-14 of the Western Conference, had a different opinion on Friday night in comments after the Lakers' victory over the Milwaukee Bucks when asked about the possibility.

"Do we play games without fans? Nah. Impossible," he said. "I'm not playing if you don't have fans in the crowd. That's what I play for. I play for my teammates, I play for fans. That's what it is about. So, if I introduce myself to the arena and there are no fans there. I'm not playing. Then, they can do whatever they want. "

CNN reported 732 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States until Tuesday, with 26 total deaths. Two of those deaths have occurred in California, where the Los Angeles Times He reported that at least 140 people have been affected.

