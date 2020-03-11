Lebanon to ban flights from 11 countries affected by coronavirus | Lebanon News

Beirut Lebanon will ban all travel to and from 11 countries that have witnessed significant outbreaks of the coronavirus, including the immediate banning of Italy, Iran, China and South Korea.

Authorities will grant a four-day grace period to Lebanese citizens and their families seeking to return to Lebanon from France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Iraq, Egypt and Syria before also banning all travel to and from those countries. Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced Wednesday.

The ban includes travel by land, sea, and air.

Diab's announcement at a press conference came as Lebanon recorded its second coronavirus death on Sunday, a man in his 50s who reportedly had pre-existing conditions, while the total number of infections rose to 61.

In contrast, it was announced that the first registered coronavirus patient in Lebanon, a woman who returned from Iran in late February, was completely free of the virus.

The global pandemic has seen more than 122,000 people infected, with deaths close to 4,500. Many countries in the Middle East have taken similar measures to ban travel, including Saudi Arabia, which has banned flights to and from Lebanon.

While Diab did not announce a state of emergency, he did ask local authorities to avoid all large gatherings of people.

Bars, nightclubs and exhibition centers already had orders to close for the weekend until March 15, while schools and universities have been closed since the beginning of March.

Diab also called on companies and public institutions to work with the required minimum number of employees necessary to maintain productivity.

& # 39; Infected death planes & # 39;

Many have called on the government for failing to act sooner to halt flights from Iran, the regional epicenter of the outbreak, and Italy, which has seen the world's worst outbreak outside of China.

"How long will the Beirut airport continue to receive infected death planes from the east and west," Walid Joumblatt, a prominent politician and leader of the Druze Progressive Socialist Party, tweeted shortly before Diab's press conference.

When asked by a journalist about the delay in stopping travel from those nations, Diab said the government had taken the necessary precautions in individually evaluating the arriving passengers.

He said the government's response had been "strict,quot; from the start, and some parties criticizing his response sought to "earn political points."

Economic contagion

The outbreak in Lebanon has affected the country as it struggles with its worst economic and financial crisis in a generation that has devalued the currency by more than 40 percent, has triggered inflation and seen thousands lose jobs or have had their jobs reduced. schedule.

Contractors at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, the main hospital used to quarantine and treat patients with coronavirus, announced an open strike Wednesday night that they said was caused by the administration's "indifference,quot; to "harsh conditions under which hospital staff suffer,quot;.

Hospital staff have complained about the delay in paying wages for years and have organized protests and recurring strikes.

The streets of the capital Beirut were unusually empty at rush hour on Wednesday, while some supermarkets witnessed long lines of people stocking up on essentials like bread, cooking oil and toilet paper.

Lebanon has already seen a series of precautionary measures implemented by various authorities: Friday prayers have been canceled and priests have been ordered not to give communion.

Parliament also postponed all of its committee meetings and was disinfected by healthcare professionals on Tuesday, prompting many online to make jokes about an institution they see as the core of the country's rampant corruption.

"The best way (to disinfect parliament): early elections," said Lebanese Twitter user Jessica Obeid, reiterating a demand by anti-system protesters in the country.