Large ecosystems could collapse faster if the tipping point is reached | News

%MINIFYHTML5c86d85e0d0a19660f645f96a19a4f3b11% %MINIFYHTML5c86d85e0d0a19660f645f96a19a4f3b12%

Large ecosystems the size of the Amazon rainforest could collapse in decades once a tipping point has passed, the scientists warned, predicting a much faster collapse than previously assumed.

The research published Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature Communications concluded that large biomes the size of Caribbean coral reefs could die in just 15 years if they reach their own point of no return, while those of the size of the Amazon rainforest could Degrade within 50 years.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5c86d85e0d0a19660f645f96a19a4f3b13% %MINIFYHTML5c86d85e0d0a19660f645f96a19a4f3b14%

In both examples, the projected threshold for irreversible change comes from the effect of global warming and environmental damage: deforestation in the case of the Amazon and pollution and acidification of corals.

%MINIFYHTML5c86d85e0d0a19660f645f96a19a4f3b15% %MINIFYHTML5c86d85e0d0a19660f645f96a19a4f3b16%

The United Nations climate science advisory panel, the IPCC, has said that 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) of atmospheric warming above pre-industrial levels would condemn 90 percent of the world's shallow water corals, while an increase of 2C (3.6F) would mean almost complete death. The surface of the Earth has already warmed more than 1C (1.8F).

Meanwhile, the change in the pH level, the measure of how acidic the sea really is, reduces the ability of marine organisms to form shells and corals to grow branches, which affects their life, growth and reproduction.

In the case of the Amazon, the temperature inflection point is less clear, but scientists estimate that cleaning 35 percent of its surface would cause its eventual disappearance.

About 20 percent of the rainforest in the Amazon basin, which covers seven nations and covers more than five million square kilometers (two million square miles), has been removed since 1970, mainly for the production of wood, soybeans , palm oil, biofuels and beef.

"We must prepare for regime changes to occur in any natural system during the & # 39; human & # 39; timescales and decades, rather than multigenerational timescales of centuries and millennia," the study reads of more than 40 different types of ecosystems.

Meanwhile, lead author Simon Willcock, a professor at the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Bangor University, noted that recent wildfires in the Amazon and Australia, both more likely and intense due to climate change, suggest that many ecosystems are "reeling,quot; on the edge of this precipice. "

Global warming is a major threat to the biodiversity of coral reefs and oceans (File photo: Donald Miralle / AFP)

& # 39; Rigid message & # 39;

Scientists have long warned about the deterioration of the state of ecosystems due to rising temperatures and ecological damage, but it is believed that larger ecosystems are more resistant due to their size.

However, the authors of the new research found that the speed at which these systems can disintegrate and then disappear is significantly faster than in smaller ones. The reason is that their subsystems and habitats may appear initially more resistant, but then they untangle very quickly when a tipping point is reached.

"The messages here are clear. We need to prepare for changes in our planet's ecosystems that are faster than we had anticipated," said John Dearing, a professor of physical geography at the University of Southampton and lead author of the report.

Overall, the study examined 42 ecosystems (four terrestrial, 13 freshwater and 25 marine) of various sizes.

However, the lack of data collected from the rainforest observation caused some scientists to question whether the findings of the report can be applied in the Amazon.

"It is very unlikely, if not dystopian, to expect an area half the size of Europe to experience a complete change in vegetation in just 50 years," said Erika Berenguer, an associate researcher at the University of Oxford and Lancaster University . cited by the news agency Reuters.

"While there is no doubt that the Amazon is at great risk and that a tipping point is likely, such inflated claims do not help either science or policy making," he said.