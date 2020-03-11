LAPD releases video of man suspected of fatally shooting 48 years in the street – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police posted a video on Tuesday of the person they suspect shot a 48-year-old man fatally in January.

According to police, Rampart area agents responded on January 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m. to a radio call from a victim in the 900 block of South Alvarado Street in the Westlake neighborhood. When the officers arrived, they found Erik Pérez on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. Pérez died at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML9bed8916b68bea10405ac60411153a9311% %MINIFYHTML9bed8916b68bea10405ac60411153a9312%

After reviewing the security video, police said the suspect was walking south on Alvarado Street and passed the victim down the sidewalk. The suspect stopped, turned around and shouted at the victim who then stopped and turned to look at the suspect.

Police said both the victim and the suspect walked towards each other, at which time the suspect pulled a gun from his waist and fired a shot in the victim's chest before fleeing the scene on foot southbound in Alvarado towards the Olympic Boulevard in the east direction.

The suspect has been described as an older white or Hispanic man with long hair in a ponytail. He wore glasses, a gray sweatshirt and a black shirt with buttons, light colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Bradley Golden at 323-342-8960.