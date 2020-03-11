Laadki of Angrezi Medium describes the beautiful relationship of father and daughter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the screen with Irrfan Khan for the first time in Angrezi Medium. The film is a sequel to the launch of Hindi Medium in 2017 and follows a similar story. Although Kareena has a fairly short role in the film, it has appeared in a song titled Laadki, which was released by the creators today.

The video begins with the character of Irrfan saying: "Bachpan me bacche humari ungli pakad ke chale hain, taki wo bheed me kho na jaayein. Par jis din wo humari ungli chod dein, isolates lage hum hi kho gae hain." Laadki is inspired in an old folk song and is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar, who are also the composers.The lyrics beautifully written by Priya Saraiya will surely melt their hearts.The song is about the beautiful relationship that a father and a daughter share.

Speaking of the film, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is scheduled to launch on March 13.