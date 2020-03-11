Kuwait closes for two weeks on fears of coronavirus | Kuwait News

Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights departing and arriving at the Kuwait City International Airport starting Friday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, while effectively shutting down the Gulf state for two weeks.

The government also gave employees two week vacation starting thursday until March 26.

"This decision does not include cargo planes and planes carrying Kuwaitis (evacuated from abroad)," a government spokesman said of the flight ban. "Gatherings in markets, coffee shops and health clubs will also be prohibited."

The steps are the latest in a series of precautionary measures in the Gulf country that has registered 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the region, the total number of coronavirus infections in Qatar increased to 262 after the health ministry reported 238 new cases in one day.

The health ministry said the new cases had been found in quarantine and were not mixed with the public.

Bahrain previously announced 77 new infections among citizens evacuated by plane from Iran, which has become an epicenter of the virus in the Middle East.

A semi-official news agency reported Wednesday that Iran's senior vice president and two other cabinet members had contracted the new coronavirus as the death toll in the Islamic Republic since the outbreak it increased from 62 to 354.

The Fars News Agency report, believed to be close to Iran's paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, comes as President Hassan Rouhani took control of the country's much-criticized response to the virus.

Authorities announced that there were some 9,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Iran, a nation with one of the highest numbers in the world.

& # 39; Pandemic & # 39;

The World Health Organization declared the global outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday, with its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calling on countries to expand their "emergency response mechanism,quot; and "to communicate with your people about the risks and how they can protect themselves. "

"I remind all the countries that we ask them to (1):

-activate and expand their emergency response mechanisms

-Communicate with your people about the risks and how they can protect themselves

-Find, isolate, test and treat each # COVID19 case and follow-up of each contact "-@DrTedros – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Officially known as COVID-19, the disease has spread to at least 114 countries and territories and has killed more than 4,300 people worldwide, the vast majority in China, where the virus first emerged in late December.

Outside of China, Italy has the highest number of deaths.

All of Italy, a country of about 60 million inhabitants, was quarantined as the government stepped up efforts to address the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 631 people there and affected more than 10,000.