Kourtney Kardashian says she "likes,quot; her stretch marks

Kourtney Kardashian is a positive body. USA Today recently reported on an interview Kar-Jenner did with Health magazine, in which she explained how she feels no shame regarding her stretch marks, including those on her butt, that she has had since she was a teenager.

Last year, during the summer months, Kourtney shared a photo of her wearing a black one-piece swimsuit for her Poosh Instagram account. Her followers pointed to her stretch marks, and Kourtney claims she was actually pleasantly surprised by the positive comments.

The Kardashian went on to say that she has had "stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade," and that she never cared much about them. In fact, the reality star claimed he "likes them."

According to the 40-year-old mother of three, she chose to post the image without editing or photoshop, and was surprised to see such a positive response from her fans. People online reportedly thanked him for keeping them there.

Interestingly, Kourtney also spoke about the changes in fad diets in the past three decades. For example, in her youth, she grew up in the "super thin era,quot; where it was great to be as thin as possible. Kourtney claims that it was often difficult for him to determine what was nutritious and what was not.

In addition, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star claimed that everything was "fat free,quot; at one point, and "calorie counting,quot; was also popular. At the time, no one cared about carbohydrates, even if they were simple or complex.

Since then, it is true, his approach to diet has changed. Kourtney revealed that he no longer sticks to the keto diet, which emphasizes the consumption of fat and carbohydrates. And while he never has soda, Kourtney claimed he will occasionally eat junk food like Cheetos or Oreos.

She and her sister Kim Kardashian recently took a road trip and raided a gas station for a variety of foods, including Chex Mix, mini-donuts, and Funyuns. In addition, it also does not prevent your children from eating trash.

Kourtney claims she is doing her best to teach her children about healthy food, but it doesn't stop them from doing what they want.



