KJ Apa claims that Luke Perry's death was one of the worst tragedies of his life

KJ Apa is still dealing with the consequences of Luke Perry's death. During a conversation with Mr. Porter's Journal, the Riverdale The actor shared how it was to lose Perry, who died last year after suffering a stroke. According to Entertainment Tonight, Perry played Apa's father in Riverdale

Apa said that 2019 was easily one of the most difficult years of his life, adding that he did reflect on the type of person he wants to be. He said: "and I'm still solving it."

KJ added that when Luke died, he changed many things in his life, and he had never been through something like this before.

According to KJ, he hasn't lost many people in his life, so it was a challenge to get over it. Even when he goes to work today, when Perry is not there, he feels strange to him. The actor explained that he and the 90210 The actor developed a very close working relationship.

The 22-year-old actor admits that part of what is so difficult to deal with is the fact that Luke was a very experienced man who had been through many challenges in his life. Perry managed to keep everyone on set punished and sane.

KJ admits that he often sought advice from Perry on the right decisions to make. As for useful advice he gave, KJ states that Perry told him it was a good idea to keep his life off the public's radar. The young man admits that to this day, he keeps his life out of the headlines.

As for the future of his career, Apa is preparing to star in I still believe It was a role I was afraid to take, due to the character's emotional style. KJ states, however, that he is tremendously proud of the work he did.

Ad

Reportedly, the film is about a Christian singer whose wife is about to die. Apa is still a young actor, so at the moment, he's just following his intuition and flying through the seat of his pants. "At the end of the day," said the actor, "I really don't have a plan."



Post views:

0 0