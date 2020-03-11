Kim Kardashian FaceTimes Chris Harrison for single tea

Kim Kardashian I just received everything The Bachelor tea.
On Tuesday keeping up with the Kardashians star celebrated another dramatic season of The Bachelor with an epic viewing party, which even featured a FaceTime with the host Chris Harrison.
Staying in the spirit of things, Kim and her friends, which included Kendall Jenner Y Hailey BieberEaten Single-themed tips and tuned into the successful ABC program of Kim's luxurious home theater.
When it was time to look Peter Weber choose between Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison Prewett, the mother of four had three cakes on hand, each with an image of the pilot and his two potential boyfriends. For Pilot Pete's cake, she made sure to include a picture of her mother stealing scenes Tongue, who became a viral sensation after his debut on the show.
As the drama unfolds, Kim telephoned her friend Chris to learn what happened. "Getting all the tea from Chris," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a picture of her and the famous host in the middle of FaceTime.
Excited to see that Kim is a fan of the show, Chris replied in Twitter, writing: "I loved our little one tonight. I love that you are all part of #BachelorNation."
The Kardashian-Jenner family has promised their loyalty to Bachelor Nation several times. Last week, Kendall and his sister. Kylie Jenner I had a sisters night and I caught up The Bachelor.
In a video posted on the Instagram Stories of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, the duo curled up on the couch and held hands while watching the last episode together.
Another star who was excited for Tuesday night's episode was avid Single fan Selena Gomez, who organized an observation party with her best friends to see Peter make his high-risk decision.
Before her festivities, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer hilariously warned her social media followers that her account would be all Single content during the end: "I will definitely say I'm sorry in advance because I'm going to do The Bachelor updates in my story tonight because I can't handle what I saw last night. "
To honor the show, Selena decorated her coffee table with rose petals and lit a pink candle while her friends gathered on the couch. He also shared a screenshot of the text of his BFF group, where one of his friends made a special request: "Can we invite Madison?"
