Kim Kardashian FaceTimes Chris Harrison for single tea

Kim Kardashian I just received everything The Bachelor tea.

On Tuesday keeping up with the Kardashians star celebrated another dramatic season of The Bachelor with an epic viewing party, which even featured a FaceTime with the host Chris Harrison.

Staying in the spirit of things, Kim and her friends, which included Kendall Jenner Y Hailey BieberEaten Single-themed tips and tuned into the successful ABC program of Kim's luxurious home theater.

When it was time to look Peter Weber choose between Hannah Ann Sluss Y Madison Prewett, the mother of four had three cakes on hand, each with an image of the pilot and his two potential boyfriends. For Pilot Pete's cake, she made sure to include a picture of her mother stealing scenes Tongue, who became a viral sensation after his debut on the show.

As the drama unfolds, Kim telephoned her friend Chris to learn what happened. "Getting all the tea from Chris," Kim shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a picture of her and the famous host in the middle of FaceTime.