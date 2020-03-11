Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos produce the true spectacle of exhumed crime!

Read on for more information about the next Oxygen programming:

The murders of Jane Doe:

In the United States alone, there are almost 40,000 open cases in which a victim of a violent crime remains unidentified: bodies without names and loved ones never returned to their families. Without identification there can be no justice for the families of the victims and cases are often left unsolved. But now, thanks to the innovative new forensic technology, investigators can bring the victim's face to life and discover new evidence. In the new special The murders of Jane Doe, recognized crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary delve into an active case in Polk County, Oregon. In the special, Yolanda works alongside Polk County researchers while they work tirelessly until Jane Doe's identity is revealed and in hopes of gathering the pieces of what happened.

The case died with her:

In this new special commentator, legal and former prosecutor Loni Coombs dives in the case of Emilie Morris, a woman in her 30s who suffered a premature death just after filing charges against Jim Wilder for inappropriate sexual behavior when he was a minor. Extracted from extensive reports in 2018 by the then national BuzzFeed News reporter Jessica Testa, the special follows Emilie's sister Andrea and mother Joan in his emotional crusade to obtain closure and understanding. While several systems failed Emilie, her family is dedicated to shedding light on the effects of child sexual abuse in hopes of doing things right for Emilie and for women everywhere.

Injustice with Nancy Grace The second season:

Season two of the acclaimed series, Injustice with Nancy Gracewill once again captivate viewers when Grace lends her experience as a former prosecutor, journalist and victim of a violent crime, to bring her unique perspective to stories of dramatic and mysterious murders. Through archival images, first-hand interviews and film re-creations, each fascinating episode will examine cases that illustrate the many and varied failures, prejudices and deficiencies of a sometimes flawed legal system, and the ways in which the police, communities and the families of the victims forge a way forward in the search for justice.

(E! And Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family)