Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos produce the true spectacle of exhumed crime!

Kelly Ripa Y Mark Consuelos They are reaching oxygen!
On Wednesday, the network announced that the husband-wife duo and true crime enthusiasts will produce a new series called Exhumed.
According to the release of Oxygen, "In each autonomous episode, Exhumed Examines an exciting murder case in which digging up a victim's body is the vehicle to solve the twisted crime. Viewers receive a 360 degree view of the exhumation from the emotional lens of an anguished family and the strategic perspective of the researchers assigned to the disconcerting case. With stylized recreations, disturbing archival footage and powerful interviews with the people closest to the cases, each episode will present a suspense exhumation that has led to new and shocking advances, unexpected plot twists and, ultimately, justice . "
"As diehard fans of true crime, we are delighted to partner with Oxygen in Exhumed"Ripa and Consuelos said." We are eager to deepen these fascinating cases and show how exhumations have been crucial in solving crimes and bringing closure to families across the United States. "
Oxygen announced two additional original series, The murders of Jane Doe Y The case died with her, in addition to a second season of Injustice with Nancy Grace.
"We are excited to announce the green light of these new and recurring series that feature super compelling themes and key gender voices." Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming at Oxygen and E! Production, aggregate. "In 2020, Oxygen will increase its original programming in two digits, maintaining our commitment to offer premium content of true crimes for our passionate armchair detective base."
Read on for more information about the next Oxygen programming:
The murders of Jane Doe:
In the United States alone, there are almost 40,000 open cases in which a victim of a violent crime remains unidentified: bodies without names and loved ones never returned to their families. Without identification there can be no justice for the families of the victims and cases are often left unsolved. But now, thanks to the innovative new forensic technology, investigators can bring the victim's face to life and discover new evidence. In the new special The murders of Jane Doe, recognized crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary delve into an active case in Polk County, Oregon. In the special, Yolanda works alongside Polk County researchers while they work tirelessly until Jane Doe's identity is revealed and in hopes of gathering the pieces of what happened.
The case died with her:
In this new special commentator, legal and former prosecutor Loni Coombs dives in the case of Emilie Morris, a woman in her 30s who suffered a premature death just after filing charges against Jim Wilder for inappropriate sexual behavior when he was a minor. Extracted from extensive reports in 2018 by the then national BuzzFeed News reporter Jessica Testa, the special follows Emilie's sister Andrea and mother Joan in his emotional crusade to obtain closure and understanding. While several systems failed Emilie, her family is dedicated to shedding light on the effects of child sexual abuse in hopes of doing things right for Emilie and for women everywhere.
Injustice with Nancy Grace The second season:
Season two of the acclaimed series, Injustice with Nancy Gracewill once again captivate viewers when Grace lends her experience as a former prosecutor, journalist and victim of a violent crime, to bring her unique perspective to stories of dramatic and mysterious murders. Through archival images, first-hand interviews and film re-creations, each fascinating episode will examine cases that illustrate the many and varied failures, prejudices and deficiencies of a sometimes flawed legal system, and the ways in which the police, communities and the families of the victims forge a way forward in the search for justice.
