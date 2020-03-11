Kelly Dodd: The exit & # 39; RHOC & # 39; from & # 39; Vicki and Tamra was like throwing a painful fart & # 39;

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is known for being very bold when it comes to his choice of words, and comparing former co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge with "painful,quot; farts is one of the books .

"You know when you like to fart, and it really hurts, and it gets in your stomach and knots and then you let go and then you feel better? Something like that," Kelly explained to Too Fab when asked about her feelings at start the program

