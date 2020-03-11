Kaveh Solhekol, The Insider: Nigel Pearson faces Leicester again, visits Jude Bellingham & # 39; s Man Utd | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa4da26835e4dd5dbd2baccdc3b5bec3211% %MINIFYHTMLa4da26835e4dd5dbd2baccdc3b5bec3212%





Nigel Pearson returns to Leicester City for the first time this weekend since leaving the Foxes five years ago

In his last column, Sky sports news Journalist Kaveh Solhekol looks at Nigel Pearson facing Leicester for the first time since leaving the club, examines the search for Manchester United by Jude Bellingham and separates the European ban from Manchester City …

Nigel Pearson has a very firm handshake. The kind of handshake that lets you know who the boss is. He is a football coach who does not seem to be so in love with football.

For him, administration is a job, a job where he is very good. When he has no job, he has a life away from football that involves reading, writing and traveling.

You feel that he was once in love with football, but that there are many aspects of the modern game that leave him cold.

Pearson doesn't enjoy being interviewed and you can't blame him for wanting to keep his private life private in this age of social media.

Ask a stupid question and he will put you in your place. Try to get a headline from him and his answer will be: & # 39; Is it a question or a statement? & # 39;

The 56-year-old man hides his emotions and things will not be different when he faces Leicester City on Saturday for the first time since he was fired almost five years ago.

Pearson enjoyed two terms as a Leicester manager between 2008-2010 and 2011-2015

The former Foxes boss thought he was building something at King Power Stadium and he was right. It is a pity that he was not close when all his hard work was worth dramatically less than 12 months after he was fired.

Pearson was not looking when the Leicester team he built won the title the following season.

He was out of work and away from television when Claudio Ranieri's team lifted the Premier League title after beating Everton in May 2016.

Looking back now, Pearson admits he had mixed emotions.

Although he will not say it himself, it is obvious that he is proud that so many of the players he bought became champions, and the current head of Watford is still disappointed that he was not driving Leicester when they lifted the Premier League trophy.

Pearson left the Fox one season before his impressive Premier League winning campaign

"I know the role I played in him," is all he will say now.

Pearson lost his job after a turbulent season that involved several memorable press conferences, a fight with a follower from Leicester and a clash of contact lines with James McArthur of Crystal Palace.

Leicester was fighting the descent throughout the season until they won seven of their last nine games to finish 14th in the Premier League table.

Six weeks after the end of the season, Pearson lost his job after his son James was one of three Leicester players fired for participating in a racist sex video during the club's season finale tour in Thailand.

Twelve of the 14 players who participated in the last Pearson game in charge that season, a 5-1 victory against QPR, won the title with Ranieri 12 months later.

In his time at Leicester, Pearson signed future title winners Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, Robert Huth and Riyad Mahrez for a combined total of £ 7 million and an agreement had almost been completed for N & # 39; Golo Kante When he was fired.

Current Watford boss, Pearson, faces Leicester, third ranked, in the Premier League on March 14.

Leicester's title was one of soccer's best fairy tales and without Pearson, none of that would have happened.

That's why you will receive a great reception from Leicester fans on Vicarage Road on Saturday. It is the least it deserves.

Bellingham impressed by Manchester United's offer

Birmingham City will earn up to £ 50 million if they sell to Jude Bellingham this summer. The 16-year-old is being chased by clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, but he and his family have not yet decided where he will move.

Bellingham enjoys playing first team football, recording four goals in 32 appearances for the Blues this period, and the young man wants to make sure he plays wherever he is next season.

His parents took him to the United Carrington training camp on Monday to chat with Manchester United, gave them a tour and introduced him to Sir Alex Ferguson.

The time of the visit was perfect for United, as it occurred less than 24 hours after beating Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United bid more than 30 million pounds for Bellingham in January

Birmingham has given him permission to speak with interested clubs and he is taking his time before deciding on his future. The talks continue with several teams, but an agreement has not yet been agreed.

All speculation about his future has not been affecting Bellingham and the teenager is expected to appear in West Brom on Saturday. He keeps his feet on the ground and is humble and loved by his teammates.

It is said that the midfielder has an old head on young shoulders and loves to play for Birmingham. Bellingham has been compared to Dele Alli, but he is considered to have the potential to become a frame-by-frame player like Steven Gerrard.

Are United the favorites to sign it? It's hard to say, but he was impressed by what he saw on Monday. Playing regularly is your priority.

With only 16 years, he has the world at his feet.

Fan abuse becomes more evident

Zinedine Zidane's car left the Bernabéu underground parking lot two hours after his Real Madrid team lost to Manchester City last month.

A few fans were circling and two television crews were filming across the road. The car was black and the windows were black and there was no chance Zidane would stop.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United was attacked after his team's victory in the FA Cup over Derby

However, that did not stop two children from running after him. A cry of abuse and another filming the great moment of his friend. Minutes later they were crouched on the sidewalk by uploading the video to social networks.

These types of stunts occur regularly in Spain and are becoming more frequent here.

Jesse Lingard's video being abused while boarding the Manchester United bus in Derby last week has been viewed more than a million times.

The video is still on Twitter. The social media giant says he has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to abuse, but once again they are allowing football and police to clear up the disaster.

If it were Lingard, the first thing I would do would be to delete my Twitter account.

What was life like when Liverpool won the title for the last time?

Liverpool is only six points away from winning the title for the first time in 30 years, and in the coming days and weeks we will read a lot about what life was like when they last won it in 1990.

Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, inflation was nine percent, Mr. Bean's first episode had just come out and New Order was putting the final touches on World in motion.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate Liverpool's victory over Bournemouth as the Reds approach the title

Thatcher's policies affected Merseyside more than many other parts of the United Kingdom, but Liverpool still produced great football and music in the 1980s.

Liverpool dominated English football and raised two European Cups and Everton won two titles and would have been a true contender for the European Cup if English clubs had not been banned from playing in Europe for five years.

If you want to know what life really was like when Liverpool won the title for the last time 30 years ago, read I promised you a miracle by Andy Beckett and listen Up here in the north of England by The Icicle Works. Preferably at the same time.

Everton vs Liverpool Live

Don't punish fans for City FFP violation

Who is being punished more if the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) confirms this summer that Manchester City will be expelled from the Champions League for two seasons? The club, the players or the fans?

It is unlikely that City executives who were responsible for ensuring that the club complied with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules lose their jobs, even though the ban will cost the City about £ 200 million.

Players will continue to charge generously even though they will have to manage without their important European bonuses.

Manchester City has appealed its two-year ban on UEFA competitions

Looking from the outside, it seems that City fans are the ones who will suffer the most.

The City plays an average of 10 Champions League games per season, so a two-season ban probably means that City fans will miss 20 games. That will hurt.

If CAS confirms that the City has broken the rules, it could be argued that UEFA should increase its fine of £ 25 million and reduce the ban of the Champions League.

Financial crimes must be punished with financial penalties. Do not punish fans.