Katie Holmes talks about raising her daughter Suri with Tom Cruise out of the public eye and giving her a normal life!

Suri Cruise was born with two big names in Hollywood, so it makes sense for her to be in the limelight from the start! However, her mother, Katie Holmes, has always done her best to keep her daughter out of the limelight and is now opening up to the methods she used to make sure to offer her as normal a life as possible.

As fans remember, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012 and ever since, the actress has been determined to keep her 6-year-old son out of public view.

Now the girl is almost 14 years old and it seems her mother has done exactly that!

During an interview with InStyle magazine, Katie shared that after moving to New York City, she used quite a few ingenious methods to keep her son off camera.

Followed We were followed a lot when I was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would accompany her to look for parks at 6 in the morning when no one saw us. But there is a video where I hold her, she was two years old at the time, and she starts to say hello to the cameras. She is quite special, "she said.

While she was already famous for her role in Dawson’s Creek in 2006, it’s safe to say that marrying Tom Cruise and having a baby with him shot her fame to a level she had never imagined possible.

As a result, both she and Suri would be constantly followed by photographers.

Also, rumors that Tom hasn't seen his daughter in years are still making headlines.

Regardless of the constant unwanted attention they receive, ‘My greatest goal has always been to nurture (Suri) in their individuality. To make sure that she is 100 percent herself and also strong, confident, and capable. And know it. "



