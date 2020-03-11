Katie Holmes explains how her cashmere viral support moment happened

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
It was the cashmere bra seen throughout the country.
At the end of August 2019, Katie Holmes He was arrested on the street in New York City, doing what many in the Big Apple usually do: take a taxi. However, it was not the action that turned images into a frantic staple of the Internet that day: it was their outfit. The actress had opted for jeans combined with a Khaite cashmere sweater. However, the oversized sweater, with only one waist, hung effortlessly on one shoulder, exposing a matching cashmere bra underneath. The set sold out in an hour, as fashion lovers remembered the look. Like E! The news put it the following October, "56 days later and we are still thinking about the Katie Holmes cardigan and cashmere bra set."
Now, in an interview for Fashion, Holmes shared how the moment of sexy style now viral began with the opposite feelings.
"Honestly, I didn't feel so sexy. And I saw that and I said: & # 39; Sexy. I can do that! & # 39;", he told the magazine about the search for a bra on Khaite's website.
"I thought it would be nice if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and used the sweater (matching) on top. That's how my brain works. But then I thought, & # 39; Oh, wait, I'm not in a cabin, and I don't go to a cabin. However, I still thought I could do it. I had noticed that other people wore bras with jackets, "he continued.
As for the perfect unilateral position outside the shoulder of his sweater, "I didn't want to get in trouble with my teenager!" Holmes said, referring Suri Cruise, Her 13-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Tom cruise.
"We were shopping at school, and I was just trying to take a taxi on Sixth Avenue," the star described. "It seemed much more glamorous than it was."
The April edition of InStyle is available on March 20.
