Katie Holmes explains how her cashmere viral support moment happened

It was the cashmere bra seen throughout the country.

At the end of August 2019, Katie Holmes He was arrested on the street in New York City, doing what many in the Big Apple usually do: take a taxi. However, it was not the action that turned images into a frantic staple of the Internet that day: it was their outfit. The actress had opted for jeans combined with a Khaite cashmere sweater. However, the oversized sweater, with only one waist, hung effortlessly on one shoulder, exposing a matching cashmere bra underneath. The set sold out in an hour, as fashion lovers remembered the look. Like E! The news put it the following October, "56 days later and we are still thinking about the Katie Holmes cardigan and cashmere bra set."

Now, in an interview for Fashion, Holmes shared how the moment of sexy style now viral began with the opposite feelings.

"Honestly, I didn't feel so sexy. And I saw that and I said: & # 39; Sexy. I can do that! & # 39;", he told the magazine about the search for a bra on Khaite's website.