Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani give us a preview of the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa from Priyadarshan is ready for his sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The stars of the film: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently in Lucknow for a month-long shooting schedule for the film. The actors are putting their blood and sweat for the film and yesterday, when they marked the first day of filming in Lucknow, the duo was very excited.

Kartik and Kiara had a photo shoot all night and the main actors took a look at their fans through social networks. Kartik, who is very active in social networks, visited Instagram to share some videos of the set at the bottom of a bungalow. Kartik gave his fans a tour of the location through social networks and even gave them an idea of ​​what was happening behind the scenes.

Kiara Advani also turned to social networks and shared a boomerang, where they have seen her near a fire born, enjoying the cold weather. The cast and crew of the film also celebrated the birthday of a team member on the set and following the videos of Kartik and Kiara's social networks, the team seems to be having a great time at the venue.