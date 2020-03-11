Karlan Grant: Aston Villa and West Brom target summer deal for Huddersfield forward | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1c8d5f90ea641847044e394279a998b811% %MINIFYHTML1c8d5f90ea641847044e394279a998b812%





Karlan Grant has scored 16 times so far for Huddersfield this season

Aston Villa and West Brom are aiming for a summer deal for Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 16 times so far in the Championship this season, was a target for West Brom in January.

Fellow Fulham promotion hunters are also admirers and can join your signature search if they are promoted.

Grant joined Charlton in January 2019 when Huddersfield was still in the Premier League, and impressed in the upper division, scoring four times, before being relegated.

Several teams had wanted to sign him that month, including Brentford, another team currently seeking promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.

Grant recently scored twice in a 4-0 victory over his old club.

Grant can play anywhere in the front and has been impressing in full left position for the Terriers this period as they fight to avoid a League One crash.

Greenwich-born Grant is a product of the Charlton Academy and went on to score 30 goals for the South London club. He has also played for England at the youth level.