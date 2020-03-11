Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML11516e5e3715251d209ef285c054648b11% %MINIFYHTML11516e5e3715251d209ef285c054648b12%

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old center-back has been a marginal player for reigning Serie A champions this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions.

The Italy international was on the bench for Juve a few days ago when the club beat Inter 2-0 behind closed doors.

Confirmation of Rugani's condition comes after Series A was suspended until at least April with his club now committed to following the proper quarantine protocol.

"Footballer Daniele Rugani tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juventus said in a club statement.

"Juventus Football Club is activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with it."

Rugani started his career with Empoli in Serie B before joining Juventus in 2015, where he currently has a contract until June 2023.

The defender's positive test comes as a result of the news that Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed in his hometown of Madeira to limit the risk of contracting coronavirus with Italy currently blocked.

With all Serie A games suspended indefinitely, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recently confirmed possible ways to accommodate a shorter season.

"If the emergency of COVID-19 did not allow the conclusion of the league competitions, President (Gabriel) Gravina presented some proposals that will be discussed at another meeting on March 23," the FIGC said in a statement.

"Without any order of priority, one option would be not to assign the Scudetto and consequently inform UEFA of the teams qualified for Europe."

"Another would refer to the table in its current state until the time the season was interrupted.

"A third and final hypothesis would be to organize the play-offs for the title of champion of Italy and the play-offs to decide the relegation to Series B."

The Premier League is also beginning to be affected by the coronavirus with the postponement of Wednesday's clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.