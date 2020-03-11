Justin Timberlake reveals that he once got into Alcatraz with Joey Fatone

This is a real doozy.
On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake revealed a great secret about him and his ex NSYNC bandmate Joey fatone during your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. While playing a game of "Spill tea,quot; with SZA, Anderson .Paak Y Ellen show fan favorite contestant Carol, the Trolls World Tour Star admitted that he and Joey once stormed Alcatraz during their boy band days.
"Then, we were filming a video in the redwoods outside San Francisco and we ended up filming this scene on this pier directly in front of Alcatraz," he told the host. Ellen Degeneres. "And at that moment, I was, like, watching The Untouchables over and over again and I was obsessed with the fact that Al Capone They had … it was, you know, they put it in Alcatraz. And I said: "Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?" And Joey, which is usually a game for anything, said: "I'll go with you."
To get to the infamous prison, Justin said he had to negotiate with the city's fire department, which was present during the shooting.
"They came and (they said):‘ Hey, can we take some pictures with you? "He continued. "And Joey and I said,‘ Sure. Would you take us to Alcatraz? "And they said," Yes, of course. "
But unfortunately for the banding children, neither Justin nor Joey had considered the fact that they needed tickets to enter the tour. Then, once again, the "SexyBack,quot; singer had to be fast.
"Then, we get to the front door and they say," Tickets, please, "Justin recalled. "I was like,‘ The guy behind me has the tickets. " Then, we ended up like, sneaking in and picking up the headphones and entering one of the tour groups … and when we reached the middle and we had just reached Al Capone's cell, I arrived, like a tap on the shoulder and they say, & # 39; Come with me & # 39; ".
The irony of the situation was not lost on Justin, who remembered saying My big greek wedding star, "Joe, let's go down in history as the dumbest people in history. They caught us breaking inside a prison. & # 39; "
Watch Justin spill tea on his visit and Joey's to Alcatraz in the video above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.