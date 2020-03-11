Justin Timberlake reveals that he once got into Alcatraz with Joey Fatone

This is a real doozy.

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake revealed a great secret about him and his ex NSYNC bandmate Joey fatone during your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. While playing a game of "Spill tea,quot; with SZA, Anderson .Paak Y Ellen show fan favorite contestant Carol, the Trolls World Tour Star admitted that he and Joey once stormed Alcatraz during their boy band days.

"Then, we were filming a video in the redwoods outside San Francisco and we ended up filming this scene on this pier directly in front of Alcatraz," he told the host. Ellen Degeneres. "And at that moment, I was, like, watching The Untouchables over and over again and I was obsessed with the fact that Al Capone They had … it was, you know, they put it in Alcatraz. And I said: "Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?" And Joey, which is usually a game for anything, said: "I'll go with you."