The Grammy could have come and gone, but don't fear, the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards They are just around the corner!

And it is safe to bet that Justin Bieber It could be slimed sometime during the night. But first, the Grammy-winning world superstar will perform her latest single, "Intentions," with Quavo. Believers, rejoice!

The singer of "Yummy,quot; is scheduled to have a great night later this month in the awards ceremony. He is currently nominated for three orange airships: two in the "Favorite music collaboration,quot; category for his song "10,000 Hours,quot; with Dan + Shay and "I Don & # 39; t Care,quot; with Ed Sheeran, and one for "Favorite male artist."

Organized by the Grammy Award-winning artist Possibility of the rapper, the Kids & # 39; Choice Awards are the "largest and thinnest awards show where children have control,quot; and will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Other artists nominated for an orange airship include Billie eilish, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Shawn mendes, Bts, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, The jonas brothers, Dua Lipa, Rosalia, J Balvin, Maroon 5 and many more.