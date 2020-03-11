Josie Harris, former Floyd Mayweather and the mother of three of her children, dies

Roommates we are sending our prayers to Floyd Mayweather and his children during this difficult time.

According to TMZJosie Harris, who is the mother of three of her children, passed away. She was found dead inside her car at her home in Valencia, California, on Monday. Police sources told the site that authorities arrived at the house around 9:30 p.m. and they found Josie insensitive in his car.

She was declared dead at the scene. There seems to be no foul play and this case is being treated as a death investigation rather than a homicide investigation.

Josie and Floyd share three children, their two children Zion and Koraun and one daughter Jirah.

In 2013, Josie starred in the TLC reality show "Starter Wives Confidential,quot;, which featured the ex-wives and ex-girlfriends of some of the greatest Famous. Also on the show were Liza Morales, who is Lamar Odom's ex, Tashera Simmons, who is DMX's ex-wife, and Shaniqua Tompkins, who is the former 50 Cent.

In the past, Josie accused Floyd of attacking her. He was convicted of attacking her in an incident of domestic violence in 2010 and was two months behind bars. Years later he denied the accusations, and Josie then sued him for defamation.

Josie Harris was only 40 years old.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/11/floyd-mayweather-josie-harris-dead-dies-car-mother-kids/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94