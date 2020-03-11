Joshua vs Pulev: Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua's game plan, combat partners and training team | Boxing News

"With what lies ahead, we cannot afford to lose. AJ is doing everything possible to achieve incredible performance."

















1:22



& # 39; Pressure on AJ to deliver a KO & # 39;

& # 39; Pressure on AJ to deliver a KO & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML584600900af7b02e16ae15be78203a1911% %MINIFYHTML584600900af7b02e16ae15be78203a1912%

The "shackles,quot; of Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev and offer a more "destructive,quot; exhibition, promises promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles are at stake in a mandatory defense at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, live on Sky Sports Ticket Office, in order to eventually confront Tyson Fury for every major divisional belt.

Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr to recover his titles in his December rematch, but he will fight more aggressively in his next fight, Hearn insists.

1:17 What does the future hold for Joshua and Fury? What does the future hold for Joshua and Fury?

AJ was forced to travel the distance in his previous fight

"You will see one of AJ's best performances: the shackles are out of the Ruiz Jr 2 fight in terms of being disciplined and following a game plan," said Hearn. Sky sports.

"It can be more destructive in a better foot fight."

"The mentality is the same and has been the same from day one, with a couple of adjustments. Ruiz Jr's defeat taught him not to be influenced by outside noise. Stay focused, take care, be selfish."

"It gave everyone time, but this is a relentless sport and you have to take care of the number 1. He did it for the revenge of Ruiz Jr and he will do it again."

"He has been working since the revenge of Ruiz Jr. There hasn't been a week in which he hasn't been in the gym working on tactics, skills and techniques. He is absolutely motivated to be the best."

"This is not a guy who fights and then goes on vacation to take some pints and a couple of pizzas, taking three months off with the children. He is working day after day. He is an absolute model for any athlete. And any individual on the sport.

"Pulev's fight is the focus. He has said: & # 39; You make plans, for me it's just Pulev & # 39 ;.

"I sent him the interview of Bob Arum (promoter of Pulev and Fury) where he said & # 39; there will be no AJ after June 20 when Pulev knocks him out & # 39 ;.

"I did that to light the flames in AJ.

"We need that. You have to be prepared for this. Against Ruiz Jr the first time, perhaps one of the problems was that the spark was not there. If you take your eye off the ball, you will be defeated. With what lies ahead, no we can afford to lose. He is trying his best to make an incredible performance on June 20th. "

Pulev's only defeat was against Klitschko in 2013

Hearn had previously admitted that they fought to find suitable combat partners for Joshua before his first fight with Ruiz Jr, who lost.

"It is much easier for Pulev than for Ruiz Jr, who was an unorthodox style," Hearn explained as plans for Joshua's next training camp come together.

"Ruiz Jr measures 6 feet 19º and is very fast. His speed and hand technique is almost unknown. Pulev? Higher and lower. Great right hand, technically good from an amateur perspective. He has been close, he has boxed Wladimir Klitschko and has been undefeated for a long time.

"It will be easier to determine combat partners."

Joshua's faith in coach Rob McCracken was vindicated by claiming the titles of Ruiz Jr. They brought Angel Fernández and Joby Clayton as sponsors for revenge and are likely to participate in preparations to fight Pulev.

"I think so, I leave it to Rob and AJ," Hearn said. "They are a team and they put it in place with a perfect view. The last time they made it with Joby and Angel, great additions. It's a process of improvement: adding things to the team that will take you to the goal." upper part.

"AJ is really hard to beat, either against Pulev, Fury or Wilder. He is going to take all these great fights."

0:49 Rob McCracken says a future fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury will definitely happen Rob McCracken says a future fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury will definitely happen

Joshua spoke publicly in front of the Queen this week as part of the Commonwealth celebrations in Westminster. Hearn called it an "incredible day for him."

The promoter of Joshua added: "It is crazy to think about the trip he has been on, when you see him shaking the Queen's hand. It is incredible for the sport. It is incredible that a fighter is in those situations, being seen by the whole ".

It was confirmed that Joshua vs. Pulev would not be held behind closed doors like many other sports during the Coronvirus outbreak.

"I can't see how we can organize a closed-door fight without a crowd," said Hearn.