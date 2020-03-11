JoJo Siwa talks about rumored boyfriend Elliot Brown

Make JoJo Siwa have a boyfriend?
AND! & # 39; S Jason Kennedy you find yourself asking this same question in this clip from the new Monday Monday In the room. As the entertainment journalist walks through Siwa's colorful house, he sees a framed photo of the YouTube star and her alleged boyfriend, Elliot Brown.
"Would you like to say something about it? Is this a friend, someone you are good with, you like, are you dating?" Kennedy asks.
The internet sensation, which is famous northwest dazzled, he dances strategically by answering this question calling him "a friend of the family."
"Actually, I've talked to him about how he was going to answer this, because I thought, 'I know it's going to come up sometime.'" Dancing moms veteran relays. "Elliot is his name, he's been a friend of my family, oh my God. I've known him since he was eight years old! Since he was eight years old."
While the famous YouTube star shyly evades giving a definitive answer, she makes it clear that she is fond of the boyfriend in question. In fact, Siwa seems to narrowly avoid declaring his love for Brown.
"He came here and we had a great time. And he's an amazing kid," says Siwa. "And I, I, his family are the friendliest people and we have been friends forever."
Also, the "Kid in a Candy Store,quot; singer scoffs that her family always joked that she and Elliot "would be cute together."
"I'll say I'm very excited to see him this weekend. He'll be back here," adds the 16-year-old star.
After Kennedy notes that the couple are "cute together," Siwa cheerfully expresses that "she agrees with that."
For Siwa's words about her boyfriend perhaps, be sure to check out the teaser above!
In the room come back today at 1 p.m. with an upgraded special version airing at 11 p.m. only on E!