JoJo Siwa talks about rumored boyfriend Elliot Brown

Make JoJo Siwa have a boyfriend?

AND! & # 39; S Jason Kennedy you find yourself asking this same question in this clip from the new Monday Monday In the room. As the entertainment journalist walks through Siwa's colorful house, he sees a framed photo of the YouTube star and her alleged boyfriend, Elliot Brown.

%MINIFYHTML7f2f5d5c8c4aa42d17b3d1b43d56af6a11% %MINIFYHTML7f2f5d5c8c4aa42d17b3d1b43d56af6a12%

"Would you like to say something about it? Is this a friend, someone you are good with, you like, are you dating?" Kennedy asks.

The internet sensation, which is famous northwest dazzled, he dances strategically by answering this question calling him "a friend of the family."

"Actually, I've talked to him about how he was going to answer this, because I thought, 'I know it's going to come up sometime.'" Dancing moms veteran relays. "Elliot is his name, he's been a friend of my family, oh my God. I've known him since he was eight years old! Since he was eight years old."