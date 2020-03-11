Joe Rogan interviews infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm on podcast, explains how serious the coronavirus is

The World Health Organization has officially announced that the coronavirus, COVID-19, is a pandemic, having broken through in at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people. With all the misinformation about the virus making its way through mainstream media and social media, Joe Rogan invited infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm to join him on his popular podcast to explain exactly what is on. happening and what people can really expect from the coronavirus. this year.

Osterholm described himself as a "medical detective,quot; who has spent his entire career tracking down infectious diseases and trying to figure out how to stop them. He said his experience is responding to "situations like this."

Rogan immediately asked Osterholm at the beginning of the interview how serious the coronavirus is, and wondered if it is something that people should really be terrified of or has been exaggerating.

Osterholm explained that everyone should understand the timing of the virus and that it is only in the early stages. All the numbers we've heard so far about how many people have contracted the virus and how many people have died from it will continue to rise in the coming months.

He says that the coronavirus is acting like the flu virus, which is easily transmitted through the air, and there is data showing that people can be infectious before showing symptoms, which is roughly a four-day incubation period.

"Probably the best guess we have right now about the limited data we have says this will be at least 10 to 15 times worse than the worst year of seasonal flu we see," said Osterholm.

Osterholm says conservative estimates by experts predict that there will be approximately 48 million coronavirus hospitalizations worldwide, 96 million total cases and more than 480,000 deaths over the next three to seven months.

"This is not one to take lightly," says Osterholm, despite the relatively low numbers at the moment.

Osterholm explained that limited data shows that the coronavirus appears to have the most devastating effects on smokers, those over the age of 40 and obese patients. However, as the data continues to come in, they will have a better idea of ​​how the disease affects different parts of the population. Osterholm confirmed that the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus is in the age group over 50.

Michael Osterholm – author of the book Deadliest enemy – He told Joe Rogan that children under the age of 19 do not appear to have symptoms, even if they contract the virus and there have been no deaths in that age group.

For complete, detailed, and unbiased information about the coronavirus, you can watch Joe Rogan's full 90-minute interview with Michael Osterholm in the video above. Ultimately, Osterholm says the best thing people can do in the coming months is to limit their contact with others and avoid crowded public spaces.



