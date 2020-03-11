Joe Giudice says that Italy's confinement in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is "ridiculous,quot; – "More people die of Viagra!"

Italy is now locked in the midst of the entire Coronavirus crisis and Joe Giudice, who has been living there while awaiting a final decision in his deportation case, has made it very clear that he does not agree! In regards to the reality show star, the measures are too extreme since the virus is not so dangerous at all.

Joe shared his opinion on the situation on video while showing how his neighborhood in Salerno looked like a complete "ghost town,quot; due to quarantine.

%MINIFYHTML07c715a1c0a184ce3c99269ae224ff1f11% %MINIFYHTML07c715a1c0a184ce3c99269ae224ff1f12%

Teresa Giudice's separated husband also mocked the fears in the clip she posted on her Instagram page by pointing out that even Viagra pills cause more deaths than the Covid19 chain of the Coronavirus.

Joe filmed the empty streets, sidewalks and buildings in his neighborhood and called the confinement "ridiculous."

Obviously frustrated, Joe continued explaining that ‘More people die of Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdoses) every day than this Corona virus. The people here are frantic because the government is ridiculous with 🔒down !!!! I'm sorry, don't lock me up again! Stay safe 🌎 eat healthy, exercise and do not tremble and 🧼 👏! ’

Judging by the comments he received in the comments section, it seems that many people agreed with Joe's point of view.

A follower told Joe that he should tell people that it is actually safe to travel there.

In response, the man wrote that one should "always take safety advice. I was in prison for four years, the key is always to wash your hands and it will be fine."

Ad

Other fans also intervened, writing comments like: & # 39; Yes, it's crazy & # 39; / & # 39; People are also worried here in the United States but still going to work & # 39; / & # 39; It's crazy that all my relatives in Italy tell me not to come in April for Easter, so I had to cancel everything and not even in their hometown, but in the United States it's not better & # 39 ;.



Post views:

0 0