Joe Biden wins big in Super Tuesday II and receives support from Andrew Yang: what will Bernie Sanders do next?

Joe Biden had a great night in which he won almost every state in which he competed against Bernie Sanders and secured the support of Andrew Yang.

The math lover and former 2020 candidate, who is a commentator on CNN, announced that he was supporting the former vice president while talking about the election results.

Yang said: "I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate, and I said he was always going to support whoever the candidate is. I am currently supporting Joe Bien so that he is not only the candidate of the Democratic party, but the next President of the United States ".

The CNN commentator explained: “Mathematics says that Joe is our prohibitive candidate. We need to join the party. We need to start working to defeat Donald Trump in the fall. ”

Senators Kamala Harris, D-Calif., And Cory Booker, D-N.J. all have backed Biden along with Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

Sanders also has support among his former competitors, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and former Senator Mike Gravel.

Biden has been declared the winner of Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. The results in the state of Washington and North Dakota have not yet been revealed.

Biden delivered a speech while in Philadelphia: “I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his followers for their tireless energy and passion. We share a common goal and together we will defeat Donald Trump. "

He added: “Winning means uniting the United States, not sowing more division and anger. It means having a president who not only knows how to fight but who knows how to heal. ”

Sanders did not address supporters after significant losses.

One voter said: "Thanks to Andrew Yang for the support, please!"

This person had this reaction: “I was a former Democrat for more than ten years, now an independent voter. I just want someone to bring us all together again. I think Biden could do this. "

The Republican declared: “As a Republican: Joe Biden would make 100 times a better president than the useless and incompetent tool that is Trump. Joe Biden is a great improvement. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #CountryAboveParty. #Enough is enough. Send everyone a message: vote blue throughout the ballot, and I say it as a Republican, unlike the rest of my treacherous and radical-loving party. # Still accused 🍑 Recover the country. 🌊🌊🌊🌊 "

Biden is on his way to winning the Democratic nomination for president.



