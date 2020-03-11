Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi when "Super Tuesday 2,quot; comes to an end

TSR Policy: Former Vice President Joe Biden saw some important victories tonight in the states of Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi when Super Tuesday 2 comes to an end.

Six states held primaries today, and the results are still determined in Idaho, North Dakota and the state of Washington. Those three states have a total of 123 delegates still at stake.

As Biden approaches the nomination of the party, he also benefited today from the support of former Democratic presidential candidate AndrewYang. Biden celebrated his victories Tuesday night in Philadelphia by taking the opportunity to address Bernie Sanders supporters in hopes of unifying the Democratic party, according to CNN.

“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his followers for their tireless energy and passion. We share a common goal and together we will defeat Donald Trump. We will beat him together, "Biden told his followers.

"We are going to unite this nation," Biden said. "We are regenerating a Democratic base, the Democratic Party."

"The African-American community," Biden continued. “People educated in high school … labor, suburban women, veterans, firefighters, union members and many more. People of all economic seasons. The poor, who are fighting, and are fighting in this environment. The middle class, who cares about whether or not they can stand and stay there, maintain economic security. "

Yang was only the most recent of Biden's former rivals in 2020 to support him. Others include the mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.

"Together, together we are gathering this party. That is what we have to do," Biden said. "Tonight we are one step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House … That is our ultimate goal."

Several states will vote in the coming weeks to choose Trump's opponent.

Roommates, what do you think of the results of Super Tuesday 2? Let us know.