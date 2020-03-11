Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee reveal the meaning behind the son's name

There's a new little boy in Jenna DewanThe life of … with a very special name.

The new mother of two children gave birth to her first child with her fiancé. Steve Kazee on March 6, then announced on social media that they had received a baby named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," Flirty dance The host wrote. "Welcome to the world, little angel!"

With the official news of his little boy, the first-time father visited Instagram to explain the inspiration behind his son's long nickname.

"We've had a lot of questions about the name we chose (sic) for the little peanut, so I thought I'd share a few things …" Kazee started.

Tony's winner shared that they chose Callum by his first name, since he is "Gaelic for a dove." "It has been so sweet and peaceful since it landed in our arms," ​​he wrote.