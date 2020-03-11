Jazz vs. Thunder postponed; report of possible health problems

The NBA game Wednesday between the Jazz and the Thunder in Oklahoma City has been postponed.

%MINIFYHTMLcbf49599fca238a1c9a52ad33a72cb3211% %MINIFYHTMLcbf49599fca238a1c9a52ad33a72cb3212%

The game was called after the teams were sent back to their locker room minutes before the start of the game. An announcement was made inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena around 8:40 p.m. ET.

The Thunder television team reported that there was concerns about the health of jazz player Rudy Gobert. He and teammate Emmanuel Mudiay had been listed as questionable for the game due to illness. There has been no indication that either player had COVID-19 or coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: cancellations, deferrals in the USA. USA, Canada

The NBA has yet to comment on the postponement. The league's Board of Governors met Wednesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the season. Thursday's Nets-Warriors game in San Francisco will be played without viewers due to concerns about the coronavirus in the Bay Area. Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly deciding whether to order the same for all games.

This article will be updated.