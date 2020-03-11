Jay Cutler reveals that he fainted by proposing marriage to Kristin: Look!

Jay cutler Y Kristin Cavallari They have been married for almost seven years. However, the retired NFL player does not necessarily remember his commitment.

In this completely new Thursday clip Very cavallariJay reveals to his friends that he almost passed out when he knelt so many years ago. As Jay recalls, he proposed in Cabo and it was by no means perfect.

%MINIFYHTML059ed527eca380d03640b91a138e2c7013% %MINIFYHTML059ed527eca380d03640b91a138e2c7014%

"I didn't do it well. If I could do it again, I would do it again," reports the former Chicago Bears quarterback. Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes Y Mark "Chuy Block. "It's simply stressful."

%MINIFYHTML059ed527eca380d03640b91a138e2c7015% %MINIFYHTML059ed527eca380d03640b91a138e2c7016%

As expected, Justin resonates with Jay's proposal to propose, noting that he probably "faints."

"You basically do it! It's like, & # 39; take this ring off my face. I can't take it anymore & # 39;" adds the father of three.

After Justin asks if Jay cried, Cutler's patriarch makes it clear that he didn't cry, but Kristin "shed some tears."