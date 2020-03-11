Jay Cutler reveals that he fainted by proposing marriage to Kristin: Look!

Jay cutler Y Kristin Cavallari They have been married for almost seven years. However, the retired NFL player does not necessarily remember his commitment.
In this completely new Thursday clip Very cavallariJay reveals to his friends that he almost passed out when he knelt so many years ago. As Jay recalls, he proposed in Cabo and it was by no means perfect.
"I didn't do it well. If I could do it again, I would do it again," reports the former Chicago Bears quarterback. Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes Y Mark "Chuy Block. "It's simply stressful."
As expected, Justin resonates with Jay's proposal to propose, noting that he probably "faints."
"You basically do it! It's like, & # 39; take this ring off my face. I can't take it anymore & # 39;" adds the father of three.
After Justin asks if Jay cried, Cutler's patriarch makes it clear that he didn't cry, but Kristin "shed some tears."
Of course, Justin's many questions about the proposal have her boyfriend Scoot wondering if he will answer the question soon.
"Listening to Justin asking Jay about proposing marriage to Kristin is like making my mind wonder, is something coming up?" Scoot reflects on a confessional. "We'll see where it goes."
We can't blame Scoot for waiting for a compromise since the gang is in the Italian countryside, which is an incredibly romantic place. Meanwhile, Jay remembers how "hard,quot; he was asking Dennis CavallariIt is a blessing.
"Ask Kristin's father for permission, that's tough," Jay jokes. "I mean, he said yes. It's fine, but the accumulation is like … I don't remember it either."
Be sure to capture this candid conversation in the clip above!
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!