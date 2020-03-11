Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora seen hitting the gym

It has become a daily ritual to see the stars go to the gym. And following the trend, it's not just about celebrity training, but his training attire has also become something closely followed by his fans and today we saw Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora throwing some fashion inspiration while they went out to the gym looking oh -very shocking.

While Janhvi opted for a pair of black shorts and a short red and white striped T-shirt, Malaika chose to wear a pair of white and ash gray patterned yoga pants and an impeccable white T-shirt tied around her waist. Check out the photos below.