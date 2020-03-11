James Harden says the Houston Rockets were more fluid and free in the victory over Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA News

James Harden said the Houston Rockets felt more fluid and free by breaking a four-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their losing streak, which coincided with the peak of the season, came after they won six in a row and left them in sixth place in the Western Conference with the playoffs quickly approaching.

The Rockets lost most of the early stages in Minnesota, but used a great run in the third quarter to take the lead and wait for victory. It was a much-needed victory for a team that called the defeat of the Orlando Magic on Sunday night as "background."

Harden swore after Sunday's shameful defeat that the Rockets would change things. They did it against the T-Wolves thanks in large part to their 37-point performance and another solid game by Russell Westbrook, who finished with 27.

After Sunday's game, Harden said things felt strange on the court, but said things began to feel normal after midnight Tuesday night.

"We get a little desperate, we play harder and play with a little more purpose," said coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni. "And then we made big hits that we hadn't been doing."

"Hopefully we have learned our lesson and we don't have to take any step back."

D & # 39; Angelo Russell had 28 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost their third consecutive game.

"I was proud of how our boys fought," said Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders. "I understood what we are facing tonight. A team that was desperate for a victory … but was proud of many things these guys did."

The Rockets led by three who entered the fourth after scoring the last 10 points of the third quarter, and a triple from Harden with about eight minutes left pushed their lead to 94-86.

Minnesota got within six after a 7-0 run initiated by Russell's three-point play later in the fourth, but Eric Gordon made his first triplet of the game to take the lead to 105-96 with three minutes to go. the end.

Harden and Westbrook had seven assists for Houston and Gordon added 16 points on his return after missing two games with a sore knee.

Harden made five triples after making only five combined in the previous three games.

"We have to contact each other again," Harden said. "Let's go back to our loot. Play for free, play Rockets basketball at both ends of the floor."

