%MINIFYHTMLef5b4d9021705ba7e99d50b3ac0c0c1811% %MINIFYHTMLef5b4d9021705ba7e99d50b3ac0c0c1812%





Jack Singleton moved to Saracens from Worcester last year

%MINIFYHTMLef5b4d9021705ba7e99d50b3ac0c0c1813% %MINIFYHTMLef5b4d9021705ba7e99d50b3ac0c0c1814%

The English prostitute Jack Singleton will join Gloucester on a loan from Saracens for the entire season for the 2020/21 campaign.

%MINIFYHTMLef5b4d9021705ba7e99d50b3ac0c0c1815% %MINIFYHTMLef5b4d9021705ba7e99d50b3ac0c0c1816%

The Saracens, who will be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season due to salary defaults, say that Singleton "will continue its first level development,quot; with Gloucester next season.

The current Premier League champions have already agreed to lend Ben Earl and Max Malins to Bristol Bears.

Singleton, who has three games with England and represented his country in the World Cup, moved to Saracens from Worcester last year.

Singleton becomes the last Saracen player to borrow

Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys said: "In recent seasons, Jack has become an international quality rugby player and was rewarded with a place in the England World Cup team in Japan."

"His ability to carry the ball and his work together are very suitable for our style of play and Jack will have the opportunity to develop his game even more in Gloucester."

"In terms of the front row, he is still a young player but, with significant experience in the European and international Premier League, Jack is an exciting addition to the Gloucester team before next season."