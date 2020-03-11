Jack McGrath signs a new two-year contract with Ulster | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML0c6861cf42984aba1d2463ce4a2ef65811% %MINIFYHTML0c6861cf42984aba1d2463ce4a2ef65812%





Jack McGrath extends his stay with Ulster

Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster Rugby that will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The 30-year-old loose-head accessory has made 10 appearances for Ulster since joining Leinster last summer.

McGrath, who has 56 games with Ireland, participated in all three tests for the British and Irish Lions on their 2017 tour to New Zealand, but since then he has lagged behind Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne in the hierarchical order of loose struts for his country.

Speaking about his new agreement, McGrath said: "Upon arriving in Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have established myself a lot here since I joined the beginning of this season.

"It is a fantastic configuration in terms of players, coaches and support staff I work with every day, and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the next two years."

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "Jack's reliable performance and vast international experience make him a great asset for Ulster, so I am delighted that he has chosen to continue his career here with us."

"By renewing the contracts of players like Jack, we continue to strengthen our team now, and also in the future, given the important leadership it provides for our young talent that begins in their careers."

"I'm sure Jack will play an important role in Ulster's successes for years to come."