It is cloudy with the possibility of iron rain in a warm and distant world

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – In a warm and distant world, it is always cloudy with the possibility of iron rain.

That is the prognosis of another world of Swiss and other European astronomers who have detected clouds full of drops of iron on a warm planet similar to Jupiter 390 light years away.

This mega planet is so hot on the sunny side – 4,350 degrees Fahrenheit (2,400 degrees Celsius) – that iron vaporizes in the atmosphere. Iron is likely to condense on the coldest night side of the planet, almost certainly becoming rain.

"Like drops of metal falling from the sky," said Christophe Lovis of the University of Geneva, who participated in the study.

The rain of iron would be extremely dense and would be a pretty good hit, according to the research team whose study appears Wednesday in the journal Nature.

“It's like in the heavy steel industry on Earth, where they melt iron, and then you see this molten and fluid metal. That's more or less what we are talking about here, ”Lovis told The Associated Press.

Discovered only a few years ago, the planet named Wasp-76b is almost twice the size of Jupiter, the largest in our solar system, but it takes less than two days to orbit its star. Because the rotation of the planet coincides with the time it takes to complete an orbit, the same side always faces the star.

Therefore, it is always daytime on the side of the star, with clear skies. And it's always at night on the night side, where temperatures drop to about 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,500 degrees Celsius) and the sky is continuously covered in iron rain, according to the researchers.

The strong wind, with gusts of more than 11,000 mph (18,000 kph), constantly sweeps part of the vaporized iron from the day side to the night side of the planet. Within the transition zone from day to night, clouds seem to form as temperatures begin to fall.

"Surprisingly, however, we do not see iron vapor in the morning,quot; as the night returns daily, lead scientist David Ehrenreich of the University of Geneva said in a statement.

Astronomers concluded that the most likely explanation is that it rains iron on the night side.

Ehrenreich and his team studied Wasp-76b and its extreme weather using a new instrument at the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

While vaporized iron was previously detected in an even warmer and more distant Jupiter world, it is believed to remain in a gaseous state around the entire planet, Lovis said. In Wasp-76b, this is the first time iron condensation is seen, he said.

It is not known if it is a drizzle or a constant downpour, or what else could be raining besides iron. But it would need a sturdy umbrella, preferably made of a metal that melts at much higher temperatures, Lovis said.

In a fun poster designed by Swiss graphic novelist Frederik Peeters for the research team, a dancing astronaut raises an umbrella in front of a waterfall-shaped orange flood.

"Singing in the rain of iron," reads the poster. "One night at WASP-76B,quot;.

___

