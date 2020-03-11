Iran's Vice President and two ministers affected by the coronavirus | News

Iran's senior vice president and two other cabinet members have the new coronavirus, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Wednesday's news report comes amid days of speculation about the health of Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, who It has not been seen in images from recent high-level meetings.

Fars said other sick officials are Ali Asghar Mounesan, minister of cultural heritage, crafts and tourism, and Reza Rahmani, minister of industry, mines and business.

There was no immediate report in the official state media about the infections.

Iran is among the nations of the world most affected by the virus.

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus rose for another consecutive day, killing 62 more people in the past 24 hours, as the government raised the death toll across the country to 354.

The Iranian Health Ministry said the deaths are among some 9,000 confirmed cases in Iran, where the virus has spread to the country's 31 provinces.

Iranian deputy dies from coronavirus as total toll peaks

Across the Middle East, the vast majority of the 9,700 people who have contracted the coronavirus or the COVID-19 disease it causes are in or recently returned from Iran.

The Islamic Republic has one of the worst death tolls in the world outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Outside of Iran, only Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon have recorded deaths from the virus in the Middle East.

There is concern that the number of infections in Iran is much higher than the confirmed cases reported by the government, which is struggling to contain the spread of the outbreak. The increasing numbers of victims every day in Iran suggest that the fight against the new coronavirus is far from over.

Among the dead are five elite members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and an unspecified number from the Guard's voluntary Basij force.

Iran's supreme leader said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic will recognize doctors and nurses who die fighting the new coronavirus as "martyrs."

The decision of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, comes amid a propaganda campaign that is already trying to link the fight against the virus with Iran's long and bloody 1980 war with Iraq. Its forces, which include virologists, faced chemical weapons during Iran's eight-year war against Iraq during Saddam Hussein's regime.

Middle Eastern countries affected

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has banned travel to and from 14 countries affected by the new virus. At first, when the virus spread in Asia, the kingdom stopped pilgrimages to Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, and cut travel links with China and later Iran.

It also banned residents from entering and leaving Qatif, a province in eastern Saudi Arabia where most of the country's 21 cases of the virus are confirmed after traveling back to Iran.

In the island nation of the Gulf of Bahrain, authorities say their number of confirmed cases on Wednesday increased by almost 70 percent to 189 confirmed cases. The 77 new cases were all on a return flight of Bahraini evacuees from Iran.

Qatar registers 238 new cases of coronavirus

In Qatar, the public health ministry confirmed on Wednesday that 238 new cases of COVID-19 for "expatriates who had contact with the three cases who were declared infected last Sunday." The ministry said the initial three patients reside in a residential complex.

Lebanon reported its second death on Wednesday, saying a 53-year-old man died of the virus. The health ministry said 37 percent of reported cases in Lebanon originated from four countries: Egypt, Iran, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

There are 26 confirmed cases in the occupied West Bank, mainly in Bethlehem. Gaza's health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The Gaza Strip is virus free.

"All pilgrims and citizens returning through the Rafah border crossing must comply with quarantine procedures to preserve their health and the health of the community," the statement said.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a $ 2.8 billion rescue package to stabilize the economy while facing the virus. The money will double a previously announced fund to help businesses affected by the crisis to $ 2.4 billion. It also includes approximately $ 280 million for the health sector.

"The Israeli economy is in a better situation than most of the world's economies," said Netanyahu. "However, we have a great challenge here. In our opinion, we can also face it in a way that allows us to successfully overcome it in peace."

Israel has diagnosed a total of 77 cases of the virus. It has imposed a number of restrictions, including two weeks of home quarantine for anyone arriving from abroad.