Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Pregnant Cape Pregnant Getaway

Pregnant star Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas they are getting away from it all for a while.

Amid increasing media attention and the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the couple recently traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a tropical vacation.

"They are staying with a group of friends. They had a fun weekend relaxing and hanging out at a beach club," a source told E! News. "On Saturday, the boys played golf and the girls hung out by the pool. Sophie remained covered with a towel around her waist for most of the day. She wore an oversized sweatshirt when she dried up. When the boys They finished playing golf, came back and they all spent time around the pool. They went down to the beach and also stayed on the grass where they played Jenga with big blocks. "

"Joe and Sophie sat on the bed the same day and played foot," said the source. "They got up and danced together and then they kissed. They were always side by side having fun. They went up to the bar to order drinks and Joe had his arm around Sophie's waist. It was a fun vacation with friends and they made the most of each being outside, playing and relaxing. "