Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's early days with Baby Callum

It's a party of four!
Between planning a wedding and welcoming your first child together, Jenna Dewan Y Steve Kazee I have a lot to celebrate
On Tuesday, the newly engaged couple made a special announcement about the new addition to their family: a baby named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.
"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," Flirty dance host expressed on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.
Additionally, the first-time father shared his own heartwarming message about his little nugget. "In an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same," he wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."
Fortunately for baby Callum, he already has an older sister that he can admire.
the Increase the actress is already a proud mother for a 6-year-old boy Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.
According to a source, the 39-year-old actress and her fiancé appreciate these early days with her son.
"They are at home and in the happiness of the newborn," said the source. "They spent the weekend in the hospital and now they have brought the baby home and are getting comfortable."
Instagram / Jenna Dewan
Additionally, the source shared that Jenna's daughter is also spending time with her little brother.
"Evie is there with them and everyone is bonding with the baby," said the source. "They don't leave the house and just take their time to meet the baby and watch him eat and sleep."
And it's safe to say that the 44-year-old actor is enjoying his father's life.
According to the source, he has been extremely involved and at the side of his fiancee.
"Jenna is recovering and Steve is very practical and doing his best to help," the source revealed. "He is immersing himself in fatherhood and is awake at midnight and first thing in the morning."
The source added: "He doesn't want to miss a thing and is completely amazed by this whole process and the first few days. He is loving Jenna and amazed at her and this miracle they created.
Last month, Steve and Jenna took their relationship to the next level.
the Legends Star asked the big question during Jenna's baby shower, which took place a few days after Valentine's Day. In fact, it was a complete surprise for him Flirty dance host.
"I had no idea what was coming and thought the day was a celebration for the baby," a separate source shared with us at the time. "Steve surprised her in front of all her friends with an engagement ring and a shower proposal. It was very special that Jenna's closest friends were there to share in the moment."
The source added: "They are so happy and excited for the baby and for having found soulmates in each other. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning."
The dynamic duo first sparked romance rumors during Halloween 2018 and made their relationship official in June 2019.
And as the saying goes … the rest is history!