Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's early days with Baby Callum

It's a party of four!

Between planning a wedding and welcoming your first child together, Jenna Dewan Y Steve Kazee I have a lot to celebrate

On Tuesday, the newly engaged couple made a special announcement about the new addition to their family: a baby named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

"And so, our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond," Flirty dance host expressed on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 6/6/20,quot;.

Additionally, the first-time father shared his own heartwarming message about his little nugget. "In an instant our universe opened wide and nothing would ever be the same," he wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."

Fortunately for baby Callum, he already has an older sister that he can admire.

the Increase the actress is already a proud mother for a 6-year-old boy Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.