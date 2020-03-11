In Paris, coffee terraces are an environmental battlefield

PARIS – It was a cold winter afternoon on Rue Montorgueil, a cobbled pedestrian street in central Paris bordered by dozens of outdoor café terraces. The temperature barely exceeded 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sun was hiding behind large fluffy clouds.
However, despite the cool weather, Pierre-Louis Le Tolguenec was drinking his beer on a terrace, dressed in a shirt and without a jacket as if it were summer.
The reason for this paradox loomed over his head: orange lamps that threw heat, creating a microclimate.
"It is a French cultural habit to be on a terrace in both summer and winter," said Le Tolguenec, a 25-year-old engineer, although he acknowledged, "in this case it is too much."
Heat lamps have flooded the terraces of France's outdoor cafes for more than a decade, making outdoor seating whatever the weather is not only possible, but also comfortable. But the phenomenon could be coming to an end, as calls to ban heated terraces have gained strength in the period before the municipal elections in France this Sunday, in a context of growing environmental concerns.
On January 1, Rennes became the first large city in France to ban the outdoor heaters of all cafes and restaurants, which led others like Bordeaux and Lille to consider similar legislation.
The most visible place in the debate is in Paris, where outdoor terraces not only represent a significant part of the income of coffee shops and restaurants, but also a symbol of what is known as "the French art of living. "
"Removing the heaters would result in the elimination of Parisian terraces," said Sylvie Da Costa, manager of the Café du Center on Rue Montorgueil. "Parisians like to sit on a terrace and watch people go by while they stay warm."
The momentum comes at a delicate moment for the city's businesses. Month-long traffic strikes kept many Parisians out of the street last year, and a new disruption is coming as the outbreak of coronavirus increasingly hinders travel around the world.
"Given the economic situation we are in now, I don't think it's time to introduce a new restriction," said Marcel Benezet, representative of GNI-HCR, the country's leading coffee, hotel and restaurant union. . He said the terraces accounted for 30 percent of the city's coffee and restaurant revenues.
"The first thing tourists do when they arrive in Paris is to order a drink on a terrace," he said.
The city's famous terrace culture owes much to its 17,000 coffee terraces. They line up in wide avenues and stand in the corners of small streets like "academies on the sidewalks where one learns bohemian life, disdains middle class, humor and how to hold a glass," wrote the French poet Léon-Paul Fargue in 1939.
But Mr. Fargue never had the opportunity to experience terrace heaters.
Its prevalence dates back to 2008, when a The ban on smoking in enclosed public places encouraged restaurants and cafes to install heat lamps on their terraces to provide smokers with some comfort.
However, in a city that last year experienced record temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the culture of the terraces seems to disagree with growing concerns about climate change. Nor is the ban the only environmentally friendly movement under consideration. Measures in several French cities have included plans to limit cars in Paris and the disappearance of skating rinks whose carbon footprint had raised concerns.
Around 70 percent of the coffee terraces in Paris have heating devices, according to a survey published in January by the GNI-HCR.
The owners of the coffees maintain that, since most of the heaters work with electricity, which in France comes largely from nuclear energy, they have a low carbon footprint. But environmental activists point to the impact of nuclear waste and say that heaters remain a significant waste of energy.
Thierry Salomon, a French energy engineer, estimated at a An article published on LinkedIn in January says that an 800-square-foot terrace heated by 10 electric heaters from mid-November to mid-March would equal nine times the average electricity consumption of a home in a year, excluding heating and hot water.
Although that square space is larger than the average terrace of a Paris café, according to urban planning authorities, others agree with the argument in principle.
"We laugh at Qatar, which wants air conditioning in football stadiums, but we have been heating the air in winter for 10 years," said Jacques Boutault, mayor of the green party of the 2nd district of Paris, which has been crossing against Heated terraces. for more than a decade.
"It is typical of a luxury that we can no longer afford," he said.
Despite failed attempts to ban them in 2008 and 2009, and a ruling by the Paris court that revoked the ban on gas heaters for coffee terraces in 2013, Boutault renewed its proposal to get rid of heated terraces in Paris Last December.
Subsequently, the City Council rejected its proposal for the third time, but the idea resonated in several coffee shops on the terraces of Rue Montorgueil on a recent afternoon.
"They are like toasters!" said Sophie Lombard, a retired psychiatrist, while pointing the heat lamp over her head. "It's an incredible amount of energy consumption, and it's very unpleasant."
Sitting a few steps away, Valentin Thierry, a 24-year-old actor, had asked for the heat lamp over his head to go out because it was too hot. "Honestly, it's fine, with a small jacket we can survive," he said.
The proposal to ban heated terraces, once considered a green fantasy, has also become part of the public debate in the period before the city's municipal elections.
The Greens and Cédric Villani, A former party member of President Emmanuel Macron said they were in favor of the ban. Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is running for re-election and has defended green policies, said she will consult coffee owners in the coming months.
Several coffee owners in Rennes said in telephone interviews that they had not experienced a drop in revenue since the ban was introduced earlier this year. But in Paris, the debate also touches the viability of elements of French culture in the face of growing environmental concerns.
"We are not going to ban all heated terraces, because it is the soul of Paris to be on the terrace of a cafe," Agnès Buzyn, a candidate for Macron in Paris, told a French radio station.
Boutault, the green mayor, replied that this had not always been the case.
"In the past," he said, "people came in when they were cold and it didn't seem absurd."