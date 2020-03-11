In Paris, coffee terraces are an environmental battlefield

"Given the economic situation we are in now, I don't think it's time to introduce a new restriction," said Marcel Benezet, representative of GNI-HCR, the country's leading coffee, hotel and restaurant union. . He said the terraces accounted for 30 percent of the city's coffee and restaurant revenues.

"The first thing tourists do when they arrive in Paris is to order a drink on a terrace," he said.

The city's famous terrace culture owes much to its 17,000 coffee terraces. They line up in wide avenues and stand in the corners of small streets like "academies on the sidewalks where one learns bohemian life, disdains middle class, humor and how to hold a glass," wrote the French poet Léon-Paul Fargue in 1939.

But Mr. Fargue never had the opportunity to experience terrace heaters.

Its prevalence dates back to 2008, when a The ban on smoking in enclosed public places encouraged restaurants and cafes to install heat lamps on their terraces to provide smokers with some comfort.

However, in a city that last year experienced record temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the culture of the terraces seems to disagree with growing concerns about climate change. Nor is the ban the only environmentally friendly movement under consideration. Measures in several French cities have included plans to limit cars in Paris and the disappearance of skating rinks whose carbon footprint had raised concerns.

Around 70 percent of the coffee terraces in Paris have heating devices, according to a survey published in January by the GNI-HCR.