Identification of the coroner Men involved in fatal shootings involved by officers in Backus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Ramsey County coroner's office identified the gunman shot dead on Sunday afternoon by an agent in Backus, and another man found dead inside a Backus residence that same day.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, agents responded at 1:38 p.m. Report an intruder at a residence in the 300 block of Point Road. The caller reported that he had shot himself.

Agents and a Pine River police officer responded and found an armed man, identified Tuesday as Keith Haux de Backus, 57, on a residential street. He approached the deputies with a gun before being shot dead by a deputy.

A deceased man was also found inside the residence, identified Tuesday as Maynard Anderson, 72, of Backus.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, and their identities will be revealed after the initial interviews are completed.

The BCA is reviewing the images of the body camera and squad camera. They say the investigation is ongoing.