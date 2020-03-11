I was shaking in front of Kareena Kapoor Khan – Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan, who made her debut with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha movie, is ready for the release of her upcoming Angrezi Medium movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a short but crucial role in the movie of a police officer named Naina. The young star was obviously ecstatic to receive that opportunity and talked about her initial reaction when she met Bebo.

%MINIFYHTML00c5b3dca40cc98e4d2e090df8343c2213% %MINIFYHTML00c5b3dca40cc98e4d2e090df8343c2214%

In an interview with Filmfare, the actress revealed that she was shaking every time she met her on the set. The actress said: "Do you know what happened when I saw her …? Yes, I was literally shaking. I think it was the only time I realized that I was facing Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan and not the first or the second "In fact, every time I was shaking. Yes, it was a fan girl moment for me. I grew up watching Kareena's movies. I used to have Tashan ka's poster as wallpaper. I've been a crazy fan of Kareena .

%MINIFYHTML00c5b3dca40cc98e4d2e090df8343c2215% %MINIFYHTML00c5b3dca40cc98e4d2e090df8343c2216%

Radhika also talked about why working with Kareena was such a lovely experience. She said: “She is such a sweet heart, she is so warm and kind. She doesn't let you feel that she is a great star and that you are just a newcomer. She is so lovely, so warm. It was a pleasure meeting her. He also revealed that he loved his ability to turn on and off between scenes and see it was really inspiring.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Hindi Medium. The film also stars Irffan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Ranvir Shorey. The premiere of the film is scheduled for March 13, 2020.