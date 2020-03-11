"I want to stay in NXT,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Pete Dunne is one of the most revered superstars in NXT with a list of compliments that can span miles. Long before it became the longest reign NXT Champion of the United Kingdom in history or captured on NXT In the team championship with Matt Riddle, Dunne was accumulating gold that he accumulated around the world. Title after title made its way around his waist as the BruiserWeight made a name for himself by busting skulls globally. He is one of the most difficult competitors to step on a wrestling ring today. He personifies everything that a "real man,quot; is supposed to be. Everything, that is, except eating large amounts of meat.

Dunne is powered exclusively by a plant-based diet.

The 26-year-old from Birmingham, England, has not eaten a bite of meat, burger, or chicken in about four years. He also abandoned dairy as part of a strict vegan diet that does not include animal products.

However, the restrictions do not end there. Dunne advocates a "complete,quot; vegan diet that minimizes the consumption of processed foods, including items like Burger King's Impossible Whopper and the much-hyped Beyond Burger, while emphasizing a plate full of whole foods: fruits and vegetables without refine.

Many athletes who adopt a vegan diet promote a better recovery time due to the anti-inflammatory properties found in plant-based foods. Dunne also noticed a difference when he made the change and has now become used to feeling better physically.

Their dietary choices are a far cry from most fans who flock to Full Sail University on Wednesday nights to blow up the roof of the arena for the show's live streams. He is not the only vegan in the NXT Ready, but you wouldn't need to set more than a few places at the table for non-carnivores. That's in line with a 2018 Gallup poll that found that only three percent of Americans identify as vegans. However, there are several others in NXT who are becoming "curious vegans,quot; due to a blitz of health documentaries in recent years, as well as the loud voices of plant-based devotees in cyberspace.

His diet makes him stand out from the crowd, but so do his ring abilities, which somehow masterfully blend with his unlikely tag partner. On paper, Dunne and Riddle are the wrestling version of Odd Couple. However, in the ring, they are the next big thing, and their time is now.

Fans have rallied around the BroserWeights since the two apparently got together just to fill an empty spot in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament earlier this year. Was it lucky that the single duo succeeded, or did the NXT Creative team knows that they had gold in their hands? Maybe it's a bit of both. Regardless, the fan support shows no signs of slowing down, nor its status in the tag division.

Dunne and Riddle are ready to defend their hardware against former ERA champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish on Wednesday night at the WWE Performance Center. The facility generally serves only as the training center for the next generation of superstars to hone their craft. As advanced as it can be, it was not intended to be the venue for a nationally televised live show. However, a scheduling conflict at Full Sail University, where the shows typically take place, is forcing change. In addition to a halftime special during the Super Bowl, which was also held on PC, this is the first time the show will air from anywhere other than your usual Wednesday night home.

Eventually Dunne would like to reach new fan groups with additional streams made along the way. However, unlike Raw Y SlapIts ideal setting would be for most of the shows to take place on Full Sail with only sporadic remote broadcasts from time to time. The brand already tours the country regularly with non-televised events.

I had a chance to catch up with Dunne before Wednesday's special broadcast to test his diet, the uniqueness of the "BroserWeights,quot;, the whereabouts of his ultra-popular golf cart (it's one thing), and his ambitions in WWE.

How are you doing (plant based diet)? Can you share some tips to keep you on track? That's one of the most difficult things, especially for new vegans.

I think when it's supposed to be hard on the road to be vegan, I think the key is that it's hard to be healthy on the road. That's the bottom line, as opposed to it's hard to be plant-based on the trail. So the good thing about this is that it keeps you healthier, because those temptations are generally not there. If you're at an airport and you're hungry, sometimes I obviously have to go, but eventually I'll find a healthier, more nutrient-dense meal. So it has really opened my eyes to nutrition from a different perspective. I think a lot of fighting revolves around the bodybuilding type perspective on nutrition, while I have a different approach; I am much more focused on longevity and making sure I get those micronutrients and eat plenty of organic products as often as I can. The main advice I would give people is to do your best to prepare food, because you don't know when you are going to get or where you will get a healthier meal. But overall, it's fine.

In the documentary Game changersThey talk a lot about the anti-inflammatory properties of a plant-based diet and how that helps a faster recovery for athletes. Have you discovered that this is the case where the day after a particularly physical match, you are not as sore as you once were?

I've been a vegan, I think it's like three or four years. So when I first went vegan, I remember saying that it's so much better and wanting. However, I've been vegan for so long, I can't really remember how much difference it would make. I am an advocate of being a full-blown vegan. That's my ideal way of loving people for a living, but the key is to eat as little processed food as possible and a more comprehensive diet. I think that is where you will see the benefits and gradually arrive. But definitely, the moment I went vegan, I remember feeling much better. Now so much time has passed that it has become my normal.

Are you the only person who is vegan in the locker room right now?

No, no, there are some. In England there is enough. Trent (Seven) is, Tyler (Bate) and many others. I think Velveteen Dream is vegan now. Backstage helping Scotty Too Hotty is doing his best to be plant-based now. And there are one or two more. Then it is spreading.

Is there still a stigma among others when they bother you about it or ask legitimate questions?

They are more legitimate questions now. When I first went vegan, when I was in freelancers, there were a lot of people confused by that, whereas now I feel like people are much more educated, probably because movies like Game changers. Plus, it's much more available, every restaurant you see will now have a plant-based option. So people are definitely much more interested now.

If I could share one last tip: I think another key is to remember that the reason you're going to use plants is for those nutrient-dense foods. It's nice that meats and other Beyond (Burger) and Impossible type exist in some way, but that's not really what you should be aiming for. You want foods as nutrient dense, as many micronutrients as possible, to help with recovery and stop inflammation, etc. Don't get caught up in the marketing behind certain different meat replacement products.

Interesting show with you at the Performance Center instead of Full Sail. How do you think being on the PC will affect the overall feel of the program?

I think it will be great to change the environment, change the landscape a bit. It's always great, as a performance, even though it's the same city, could be a lot of the same fans, but it's definitely nice to change the vibe and give the show a little different feel, especially if they're allowed invite fans to the Performance Center where we go to work every day. And I know it's a place of interest for most wrestling fans, so being able to invite them and see a little bit of where we are and what we do, what it's about, it's great. I hope there is a great atmosphere, I am sure there will be.

Triple H has talked about the importance of NXTThe relationship with Full Sail, but at what point do you think the show should take other places live on Wednesday nights?

So there are two sides to that, right? When we travel every weekend and we are in these different cities, seeing the numbers that appear and how the shows are, I love the fact that we can travel and bring NXT to these fans in different cities who love what we do. But at the same time, Full Sail has always been the home of NXTSo many good times and memories have happened there, it would be a shame to see him go. I think that for me personally, a middle ground would be good, where we still run out of Full Sail quite frequently, but then, from time to time, as we are doing tomorrow at the Performance Center, we change the setting, the Environment a little bit. But definitely, there are positives for both parties.

What about the creative process in NXT gives it such a unique flavor compared to Raw Y Slap? It really is night and day, and you've been in RawObviously, then, how different do you see that creative philosophy from the point of view of talent?

The good of NXT is the fact that we can really be ourselves. The reason Matt and I have been connecting with the public so much lately doing these etiquette things is because he really is me, that's the way I am, and Matt is definitely himself. That has that comical side, right? So all I can say, I think the reason why NXT He does it very well with the public and he feels that it is because we are ourselves and we go out and organize the parties that we want to organize and fight in the way that we want. There is a lot of freedom here, and that is really positive.

Matt is a very interesting guy. What were your first impressions of him?

I would have met Matt years ago in the independents … I remember being a big fan of what he does, obviously his fighting style struggles very well with the way I do it, and we've had some good and fun games on the sides. opposites. each other. But I never saw myself being a tag team with him. Obviously, we are a completely unlikely duo, so I never saw that being something I would do, and Matt said the exact same thing. But now it has happened, I am very glad that it has, because it is a new beginning in my career, it is something new to focus on that is not based on the UK title which has been the majority of my career in WWE. And I really feel like we're creating new moments and memories for the audience that will last a long time.

Do you foresee that the "BroserWeights,quot; will last a long time, or is it something temporary that maybe will take you through the season of WrestleMania or up to SummerSlam?

I guess the idea with these kinds of tag teams that seem to be a little tight-knit, there's always an expectation, when is all this going to fall apart? But honestly, it worked very well and is so well connected to an audience that I don't want it to end, and Matt is the same. It looks like we could keep pushing, we can get on with this, and we can help build this whole division of labels around us. Obviously, the Undisputed ERA has done a great job with that label division for so long, but now it looks like it's a new beginning, and we can move forward and really build a solid label division behind us.

We hear a lot about him NXT the list is now absolutely loving where they are, and they're not necessarily in such a hurry to get to Raw or Slap, as was once the case. Are you glad to stay now in NXT And it really flourishes there, or is the ultimate goal to get to Monday or Friday night as quickly as possible?

No, it has always been the case for me that I want to stay NXT, for now. I'm not saying I never want to move to a different brand, but I feel like there's still a lot to do in NXT, it is still fresh, it is still new. Even though I've been a part of this for the past three years, it's changed and a lot of things, especially just on television recently and NXT U.K. being so early in its beginning. I feel like there is still so much more to do here. And then when it comes to my personal side of life, I now have a one-year-old baby and stuff, so for that reason, being able to spend a little more time with them helps. It really is the perfect balance for me right now. I am in love with everything.

Really important question here: Can you give us an update on the golf cart? Where are the things? Will we see it again?

Well, when does the 30-day suspension end? I do not know. I hope we can see it again, it's been a lot of fun, to be honest, filming those vignettes and all those car and trophy-based antics. I think that's part of, you know, the games were only 50% of why Matt and I stayed so well, and the other part is the golf cart antics and stuff like that. So if I have it my way, we will definitely do much more with that.

